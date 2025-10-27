Jessica Rentsch during the AFLW Round 5 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Jess Rentsch will miss Friday night's crucial clash against Carlton after being hit with a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Montana Ham during round 11.

The Eagles, who must win against the Blues if they're to qualify for finals, can ill-afford to lose the hard-tackling Rentsch for the crunch match.

00:38

Eagle banned for rough tackle

Jess Rentsch has been handed a one-match suspension for this rough tackle on Montana Ham

Jaimee Lambert has also avoided suspension for a tussle with Kate Shierlaw during Sunday's match between St Kilda and North Melbourne.

00:32

Sparks fly between former teammates

Jaimee Lambert lays a rough tackle on Kate Shierlaw and no feelings are lost between the two as a fight breaks out

Lambert was also fined for making careless contact with an umpire, as was West Coast co-captain Bella Lewis.

 