WEST Coast defender Jess Rentsch will miss Friday night's crucial clash against Carlton after being hit with a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Montana Ham during round 11.
The Eagles, who must win against the Blues if they're to qualify for finals, can ill-afford to lose the hard-tackling Rentsch for the crunch match.
Jaimee Lambert has also avoided suspension for a tussle with Kate Shierlaw during Sunday's match between St Kilda and North Melbourne.
Lambert was also fined for making careless contact with an umpire, as was West Coast co-captain Bella Lewis.