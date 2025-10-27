The match review is in for AFLW round 11

Jessica Rentsch during the AFLW Round 5 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Jess Rentsch will miss Friday night's crucial clash against Carlton after being hit with a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Montana Ham during round 11.

The Eagles, who must win against the Blues if they're to qualify for finals, can ill-afford to lose the hard-tackling Rentsch for the crunch match.

Jaimee Lambert has also avoided suspension for a tussle with Kate Shierlaw during Sunday's match between St Kilda and North Melbourne.

Lambert was also fined for making careless contact with an umpire, as was West Coast co-captain Bella Lewis.