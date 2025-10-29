The ladder doesn't lie. Or does it? As we enter the final round of the home and away season, Sarah Black looks at how your side is faring

COMING into the final round of the 12-game home and away season, the ladder is nearly set.

But given teams don't play every single opponent, just how accurately does it read?

And which teams have hit a hot vein of form, yet will miss finals?

1. North Melbourne (currently 1st)

Very straightforward selection. No further discussion needed.

2. Brisbane (currently 4th)

The Lions re-asserted their claim to the "second seed" ranking with a powerful victory over Melbourne, overrunning the Dees in the second half of their meeting last weekend. They've got more finals experience than any other side, are battle-hardened, and hitting their straps at the right point of the season after a shaky start to the year.

3. Melbourne (currently 3rd)

The question mark over the Demons was always going to be how they matched up against the best in the League, having been handed a friendly draw following their finals miss last year. While Melbourne made good early running against Brisbane, it ultimately wilted under the heat. Its best is still scintillating, should the connection link up down the ground.

4. Hawthorn (currently 2nd)

The Hawks are set for a consecutive top-four finish, but have been far from convincing this year. Aine McDonagh's percentage share of Hawthorn's goals is too high – if she's shut down, the Hawks don't have many other active paths to score. There are serious concerns as to whether captain Emily Bates (SC joint) and No.1 ruck Lucy Wales (appendix) will return this year.

5. Adelaide (currently 8th)

This may be a legacy hangover, but Adelaide still has the firepower to knock off most teams in the League, although it has definitely slipped out of the top four. Danielle Ponter, Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard and Eloise Jones are all genuine match-winners, and there's no discounting the years of finals experience in the squad.

6. Port Adelaide (currently 11th)

The Power have finished the season full of running, but unlike last year, have left their dash too late in the piece. Gemma Houghton and Indy Tahau are a dangerous and unpredictable one-two punch in the forward line, while Matilda Scholz is near-unstoppable in the ruck. If Port Adelaide gets the game on its terms, few can stop it.

7. Carlton (currently 5th)

It's been a vastly improved year from Carlton, taking full advantage of a nice draw after a few years in the doldrums. The Blues are still quite reliant on key forward Tara Bohanna and top midfielders Abbie McKay and Mimi Hill, and have been exposed when they've missed games. Can cause a few headaches in finals, but don't have any experience in November to draw on.

8. West Coast (currently 7th)

Like Carlton, West Coast will be very pleased with its season regardless of if it manages to make finals or not. Still a fair way off the best sides in the competition, but are starting to make serious inroads, and have had a few games where they've found the magic formula. Ella Roberts is still very much the lynchpin of the team.

9. Sydney (currently 9th)

The Swans have had a very patchy season. Started full of fire, but it's fizzled out quite quickly. They know how to win without Chloe Molloy (back), but it makes life very difficult from here on in. Teams appear to have figured out how to beat Sydney's gameplan, and the Swans have struggled to switch gears when things aren't going to plan.

10. St Kilda (currently 6th)

Full of endeavour and bravery, and are a much, much better side than last year, but have just run out of players. Injuries have hit hard, with a frustrating number of collision leg/ankle issues. The current path to goal is Jesse Wardlaw or bust, and that's not sustainable in finals.

11. Fremantle (currently 10th)

The Dockers have fought hard to keep their season alive, but just don't have the depth to match it with the big guns, and were initially caught out by how the new interpretation of holding the ball would impact their contested game-style. Are in an interesting position come the end of the season, and have a decision to make as to how they tackle their list.

12. Geelong (currently 12th)

A very frustrating side, and should be far better than they are. Have top-end talent of which others could only dream, but have struggled to put it all together time and time again. Definitely better than the bottom-rung sides, but can't land a blow on the top four teams, where their underside is exposed.

13. Western Bulldogs (currently 13th)

Next year should be very interesting for the Western Bulldogs. Their ladder position is accurate – not the worst, but a fair way off the best. Can go quite ballistic and score big, but given the youth of the side, are understandably unpredictable week-to-week.

14. Richmond (currently 17th)

The Tigers have already announced a review into their AFLW program, given the fall from grace this year. Are likely to jump up a few rungs if they win over Gold Coast this weekend. Have the talent to be far better than they are, and have a deeper list than those below them in these rankings.

15. Essendon (currently 15th)

Injuries have hit hard this year, and it's been difficult to get an accurate read as to where exactly Essendon is at. Pushed both Melbourne and North Melbourne, but have also lost badly to teams around them on the ladder. With a new list manager on board this year, they may have to make some tough calls going forward.

16. Collingwood (currently 14th)

Somewhat a victim of the entire League improving here – the Pies are a far better team than last year, but the wider bottom end has lifted alongside them. Still has a hard road ahead, but the bones have started to be set in place.

17. Greater Western Sydney (currently 16th)

Another very disappointing year for the Giants, who have struggled to make in-roads for a number of seasons now. Had a sparky mid-year period and some nice patches from individual players, but are far too beatable in their current set-up.

18. Gold Coast (currently 18th)

Will receive another healthy club Academy injection in December. A disastrous run of serious injuries have made for a debut year from hell for new coach Rhyce Shaw. Have already announced head of footy Fiona Sessarago is moving on, having spearheaded the club's entry into the League in 2020.