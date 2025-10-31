Tahlia Randall (left) and Emma King celebrate a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE has etched itself into footy folklore after securing itd 24th consecutive victory, the most in VFL/AFL/AFLW history.

The Hawks came into the clash ranked second on the ladder but were no match for a red-hot Kangaroos outfit, the Roos flexing their muscles to record a 10.7 (67) to 2.6 (18) win.

It was an ominous warning shot to any of the sides hoping to claim North Melbourne’s crown in 2025.

Ball magnet Ash Riddell continued her outstanding 2025 campaign, amassing 28 disposals, eight intercepts, six score involvements and 432m gained.

The hard-working on-baller ran all night, often starting chains of possession or linking up with teammates in transition. Riddell was well supported by her partner in crime and 100-gamer Jasmine Garner, whose class and skill shone in tough conditions at Kinetic Stadium.

The Roos had the better of the Hawks in the first term but couldn’t quite convert that ascendency into scoreboard dominance.

The Hawks wrestled back momentum in the second term as the rain fell down at Kinetic Stadium, with livewire forward Greta Bodey kicking truly in front of goal.

But a classy snap from North Melbourne small forward Bella Eddey released the pressure valve and broke the flow of play, giving the Roos some breathing room again, before winger Tess Craven pounced on a Hawthorn error to give the Roos a 22-point lead heading into the main change.

The third term was all about North Melbourne key forward Tahlia Randall, who booted three goals within 12 minutes to take the game away from the Hawks.

Randall’s marking prowess, combined with North Melbourne’s speed of ball movement, caused Hawthorn’s undersized defence plenty of headaches and they struggled to come up with the answers.

Randall finished the match with four majors and five marks as the dominant player on the ground. The gun Roo was well supported by the likes of Emma King in the air and Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue at ground level.

Hawthorn midfielder Eliza West battled hard all night with 30 disposals, while winger Mikayla Williamson continued to show impressive signs with 17 touches of her own.

Hawthorn defensive duo Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Laura Elliott were also solid.

Hawthorn’s Najwa Allen sat out the final quarter with a hamstring awareness, but the club says it is taking a conservative approach given her history.

One of the greatest brings up the ton

Jasmine Garner is one of the greatest players the AFLW competition has ever seen and in her 100th match showed exactly why she is held in such high regard. Garner, who is just the sixth player play 100 games, was as busy as always, proving a force to be reckoned with at the coalface and around the ground. Garner amassed 24 disposals, nine tackles and four clearances, as her experience and strength came to the fore against Hawthorn’s young midfield. The star Roo already has seven All-Australian blazers in her cabinet and five club best and fairests to her name, plus three AFLCA Champion Player of the Year awards and two AFLPA MVP’s. Throw in last year’s best on ground medal in the Roos’ maiden premiership and that’s one enviable footy resume. The scariest part is, she’s still well and truly at the peak of her powers and is eyeing off more accolades and success.

Hawks ruck dilemma

Hawthorn’s ruck line has been a conundrum for coach Daniel Webster over the past few weeks. First choice ruck Lucy Wales is sidelined with an appendix issue, while youngster Jess Vukic was named as an emergency after a recent bout of concussion. That left versatile tall Mackenzie Eardley and first-year Dandenong Stingrays export Elli Symonds to shoulder the ruck load against the experience of Roo Kim Rennie. The two young Hawks battled valiantly, but the Roos did have the ascendency in the middle of the ground. The Roos won the inside 50 count (33-22) and the clearances (30-22), but the Hawks only lost the hitout count by three. Whether or not Webster persists with the young duo or brings Vukic back into the fold will be an interesting watch at selection.

The Kangaroos have sewn up the minor premiership and will host a home qualifying final next week as they continue their quest to become the first back-to-back premiers in AFLW history. The Roos could actually host the Hawks, if both Brisbane and Melbourne win their round 12 matches against Collingwood and Geelong respectively.

HAWTHORN 0.1 1.2 1.3 2.6 (18)

KANGAROOS 2.2 4.6 9.7 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Bodey, McDonagh

Kangaroos: Randall 4, Craven, Gavin Mangan, Eddey, Bogue, O’Loughlin, King

BEST

Hawthorn: West, Williamson, Stone, Elliott

Kangaroos: Randall, Garner, Riddell, Bruton, A.Smith, Birch

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Najwa Allen (hamstring)

Kangaroos: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Nil

Kangaroos: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC