Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v Brisbane from 1.05pm AEDT

THERE'S plenty of finals-shaping action in play on the final day of the 2025 home and away season, kicking off with Collingwood facing Brisbane at Victoria Park.

It hasn't been the Pies' year but nothing would please them more than knocking off a flag contender like the Lions to close out their campaign.

MAGPIES V LIONS Full match coverage and stats

After an ordinary start to the season Brisbane has bounced back into top form, winning six on the trot since losing to the all-conquering North Melbourne, and Craig Starcevich will fancy his side's chances in finals if the Lions can hold their winning form here.

Poppy Boltz has been dropped from the Lions' side, while Ellie Hampson and Sophie Peters return from injury.

Learn More 02:16

St Kilda was also on a six-win run before it hit the Roos last week and there's nothing the Saints would like more than to enter their first AFLW finals series as victors and one of the form sides of the competition.

It won't come easy though.

The Western Bulldogs' season ends today, and while it's been a rollercoaster ride their highs have been very high, with the Dogs' last three wins coming with an average ten-goal margin.

SAINTS V BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Charlotte Simpson returns to the Saints' line-up after an injury layoff, while veteran Naomi Ferres has been recalled for the injured Rylie Wilcox.

Learn More 02:16

Adelaide and Fremantle hit the turf at Norwood Oval to close out the home and away rounds.

Neither team has truly hit its straps in 2025, but the Dockers have won their last three and have plenty to play for.

CROWS V DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

A competition powerhouse, the Crows haven't missed finals since 2020 and they will be doing everything they can to keep their impressive post-season streak intact.

The Crows have swung the axe after last week's shock Showdown loss, with Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton and Rachelle Martin all omitted, while Niamh Kelly will miss through concussion. Stevie-Lee Thompson, Jess Allan, Kayleigh Cronin and Amy Boyle-Carr have all been recalled.