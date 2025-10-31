No-one's ever achieved what North has, but the last team to come close experienced a severe change of fortune

Bella Eddey after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ABOUT last night.

Last night we witnessed history, a feat that has never before been achieved in the AFL/VFL/AFLW.

On Friday a record was broken, one that has stood for 72years.

North Melbourne's win against Hawthorn was its 24th in a row, a feat stretching back to round three 2024. It also marks 26 games without loss, with the Roos having drawn with Geelong back in round two that year.

To put that into perspective, the Kangaroos have not lost a game since the 2023 Grand Final, a whopping 698 days.

Names such as Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, Emma King, Tahlia Randall and Emma Kearney will now be associated with the longest-running winning streak in our game's history.

The Kangaroos celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But what now for the Kangaroos? Can they continue their run?

History tells us that this may not necessarily be the case.

If we take a look back at the previous record holder, Geelong, we need to go all the way back to 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II had just taken the throne, there were no televisions, and the Holden FX was the most popular car in Australia.

At the time there were 12 teams in the then-VFL: Collingwood, Geelong, Melbourne, Carlton, North Melbourne, Essendon, Richmond, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Footscray, Fitzroy, and South Melbourne, and clubs played 19 rounds before the top-four, not top-eight, made finals.

The Cats' streak began in round 12 in July 1952 when the reigning premier won their final 10 games of the season, culminating in a 46-point victory over Collingwood in front of 82,000 at the MCG for their second premiership in as many years.

The next season the Cats were tipped to go back-to-back-to-back and it was looking likely when they made it through round 13 undefeated, setting up the record of 23 straight wins.

But that's when things began to unravel. It was round 14 where the streak came to an end against the same team against which it had started, Collingwood. The Magpies won by 20 points at Geelong's home ground of Kardinia Park.

Geelong won just three of its last eight games for that season. The Cats made the Grand Final, but Collingwood got its revenge from the previous year, defeating Geelong by 12 points.

Cats fans had to wait 11 years before they could experience another premiership win, their next coming in 1963.

Now 72 years later, pundits will look to see whether history will repeat itself with North Melbourne.

Will they fumble before the premiership is won?

But if Garner keeps leading from the front, Riddell continues to break her own disposal record, and King keeps taking speccies and kicking bags, you feel it will be a long time before the Kangaroos fall from their perch.