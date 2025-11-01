Gemma Houghton etched her name into the history books on a big day for Port Adelaide

Gemma Houghton celebrates with teammates after kicking her 100th goal during the AFLW Round 12 match between Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide at Henson Park on November 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE forward Gemma Houghton has booted a goal after the siren to become the first AFLW player to reach a century of career majors as the Power blew away Greater Western Sydney with a 10-goal blitz in a 57-point victory.

Houghton was set to fall narrowly short of the record until pulling down a strong contested mark with just two seconds left on the clock and then slotting the set shot from a tight angle to spark wild celebrations at Henson Park.

The Power took time to fire even with their faint finals hopes on the line until Houghton sparked the side to life with two goals during a devastating second term that set up the 11.15 (81) to 3.6 (24) win over the Giants on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran forward added a third goal during the third term but missed a chance to create history early in the last quarter when booting a behind before taking her chance to boot a fourth goal of the afternoon after the final siren.

Power vice-captain Julia Teakle returned in style to present as another forward target in her first game of the year after injuring a foot in the pre-season and finished with two goals.

Spearhead Indy Tahau extended her record for the most goals kicked in an AFLW season and tightened her grip on this year's leading goalkicker award when adding two majors to take her to a total of 25.

Heavy rainfall leading into the game ensured a contested clash that suited the Power more than the Giants' free-flowing style as the visitors overcame a slow start to pile on 10 consecutive goals after the first change.

Athletic ruck Matilda Scholz helped set the tone at the stoppages while being a useful link player around the ground to gather 18 disposals and 20 hitouts, while Abbey Dowrick (16) and Shineah Goody (18) were important to the win.

Port Adelaide made a late surge towards the top eight with four wins in its last five matches including rousing victories over Adelaide and Hawthorn but is likely to rue a sluggish start to the season.

The Giants made a promising start with the only two goals of the opening term but were unable to stay with the Power as the game wore on and their own injuries piled up.

Madison Brazendale helped get the Giants going with 15 disposals before being ruled out with a corked quad, while Bec Beeson spent a long period on the sidelines before passing a head injury assessment.

But the worst was still to come as Eilish O'Dowd slumped to the turf in a tackle during the final with concerns that the lively ruck injured a knee.

AFLW trailblazer Aliesha Newman signed off with 11 disposals but could not add to her goalkicking highlights, while Kaitlyn Srhoj ended a promising season to be among the Giants best with 18 touches.

The defeat locks the Giants into a bottom-four finish with only two wins as their reliance on swift ball movement was again exposed against a Power side that is among the best in the contest.

Giants goalsneak signs off in style

Giants forward Aliesha Newman has been a trailblazer since the earliest years of the AFLW and turned back the clock with a lively performance against the Power in her 67th game. Newman was unable to add to her 26 majors, let alone boot another magical contender for the goal of the year to add to the award she won in 2018, but was signed off in style with 11 disposals in her final game.

Aliesha Newman is chaired off after the AFLW R12 match between Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide at Henson Park on November 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's season over for both sides. The Power finish on six wins but pay the price for losing to too many of the fellow top-eight contenders this year, while the Giants end a tough season on two victories.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.2 2.3 2.4 3.6 (24)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.2 6.4 9.10 11.15 (81)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Garnett, Evans, Davies

Port Adelaide: Houghton 4, Teakle 2, Tahau 2, Heads, Moloney, Stewart,

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: McCormick, Srhoj, Goldsworthy, Pease

Port Adelaide: Scholz, Houghton, Heads, Dowrick, Goody, Tahau, Boag

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Brazendale (quad)

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Henson Park