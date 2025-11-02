It may be season over for the Western Bulldogs, but they finished their year on a high with a resounding win over St Kilda

Naomi Ferres celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A WEEKEND of upsets has continued, with the Western Bulldogs defeating finals-bound St Kilda by 45 points at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon.

In the baking sun, the Saints had no answer for a Bulldogs side full of pace and dare, with the Dogs cruising to the 10.12 (72) to 4.3 (27) win.

Already boasting a long injury list, the Saints may have further concerns ahead of next weekend's elimination final with key midfielder Jaimee Lambert ruled out of the game arly in the fourth term with a calf complaint.

More to come