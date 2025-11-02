Players observe the national anthem ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NAB AFLW Home and Away Season, the AFL is pleased to confirm the fixture for Week One of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series:

First Qualifying Final – Friday 7 November at 7:15pm AEDT

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Hawthorn

IKON Park

First Elimination Final – Saturday 8 November at 3:05pm AEDT / 12:05pm AWST

Carlton vs West Coast Eagles

IKON Park

Second Qualifying Final – Sunday 9 November at 1:05pm AEDT

Melbourne vs Brisbane Lions

IKON Park

Second Elimination Final – Sunday 9 November at 3:05pm AEDT / 2:35pm ACDT

Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda

Norwood Oval

AFL Head of Strategy and Scheduling Josh Bowler said he was looking forward to kicking off the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series as the milestone 10th season enters its defining stage.



“Throughout the 2025 NAB AFLW Home and Away Season we have witnessed some incredible matches with record high scores, players reaching 100 games and goals for the first time as well as new stars emerge. The skills on show across the country have gone to a new level and it has been a milestone season to remember,” Bowler said.



“Now as we enter the Finals Series it’s exciting to see a new mix of teams in the hunt for the Premiership Cup. On behalf of the AFL, I’d like to congratulate St Kilda and the West Coast Eagles as they embark on their first NAB AFLW Finals Series and recognise the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos for claiming the minor premiership.



“We’ll have three games played in Melbourne for the first week, with IKON Park well equipped to host all three, while Adelaide will run out at Norwood Oval against St Kilda. We’ve worked closely with the venues and believe this schedule will maximise attendances across all four games.



“Every team will be striving to pack out their venue with fans where they are playing, and we hope everyone enjoys the experience of being up close to the action during the NAB AFLW Finals Series.”



The final round of the 2025 NAB AFLW Home and Away Season was filled with drama and history making moments. Friday night saw Carlton secure its place in the finals with a gritty win in the west over the Eagles. The win was capped off by the Blues’ Darcy Vescio hitting a huge barrel after the siren. Saturday saw Port Adelaide’s Gemma Houghton become the first AFLW player to kick 100 career goals, while Essendon upset the Swans in Coffs Harbour – consequently helping lock West Coast Eagles in the top eight and securing their maiden finals appearance.



The Brisbane Lions defeated Collingwood at Victoria Park to jump Hawthorn on the ladder and claim third spot, while St Kilda lost to the Western Bulldogs to see their hopes of a home final fade, and in the final game of the round the Adelaide Crows won their must-win clash against Fremantle to finish sixth and secure another finals berth.



The race for the McClelland Trophy and million-dollar prize is now well and truly underway between Brisbane, Hawthorn and Adelaide. This is the first year that finals results count, so all three teams will be looking to secure the highest position on the ladder once the Finals Series is complete in the hope of claiming the trophy. Their AFL teams have already secured 18, 15 and 14 points respectively for finishing first, fourth and fifth in the premiership season.



Ticketing

Tickets for Week One of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals will be available via Ticketmaster from Monday, November 3 with a priority on sale window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members, and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.



Junior fans (U18) will be able to attend finals matches across Weeks One to Three free of charge, however must redeem a ticket in advance of the match via Ticketmaster.



Ticket prices for adults are frozen at $15 for Weeks One and Two, consistent with the home and away season and 2024, and will increase slightly to $20 for Week Three (Preliminary Finals).



For the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final, tickets have also been frozen and will be $35 for adults and $5 for juniors (U18), with a family package priced at $70 (two adults and two juniors), allowing juniors to attend for free.



Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series will go on sale on the Monday preceding each Finals round, from 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL Members and 2pm (AEDT) for the General Public.