The fixture for week one of the AFLW finals series has been locked in, and features three games in Melbourne and one in Adelaide

IKON Park will well and truly be the home of footy during the first week of the AFLW finals series, with the venue hosting three games across three days.

The action kicks off on Friday night with minor premier North Melbourne hosting Hawthorn under lights, just one week after the two sides met during the home and away season.

West Coast will travel to Melbourne for its first finals campaign in AFLW history, with the Eagles set to face Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon in a do-or-die elimination final.

Melbourne will face Brisbane for the second time in three weeks in the first of two games on Sunday, while St Kilda will travel to face Adelaide at Norwood Oval on the same day after giving up a home final in round 12's shock loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Monday, November 3 with a priority on-sale window opening at 12pm AEDT for competing club and AFL members, and at 2pm AEDT for the general public.

Friday, November 7, 2025

Qualifying final: North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Elimination final: Carlton v West Coast at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Qualifying final: Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Elimination final: Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT