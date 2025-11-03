She was St Kilda's great white hope, then an ACL injury caused Tyanna Smith to miss two seasons of football

Tyanna Smith poses for a photo during St Kilda's team photo day on July 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TYANNA Smith missed two seasons through an ACL tear, but she wouldn't change it for the world.

Especially not now St Kilda is through to its maiden AFLW finals campaign.

It's no coincidence that the Saints' rise in 2025 has coincided with Smith taking her game to a new level, with the 23-year-old averaging 20 disposals (up from her previous career average of 16.1) and 5.2 clearances (up from 4.6) in 2025.

A powerhouse midfielder, Smith does the defensive stuff so well to support those around her, but it was the eye-catching breakaway from stoppage that makes her so valuable to the team.

Drafted to the club with pick No.6 back in 2020, Smith hit the ground running, finishing second in the Saints' best and fairest count in 2021. She was the great white hope for a club that had won just five of its 15 games across the two seasons.

Unfortunately, an ACL injury during pre-season for the 2022 summer season cut that mercurial rise short. With back-to-back 2022 seasons, Smith was stuck in rehab while the rest of her draft class was fast-tracking its development.

Tyanna Smith gets a kick away during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. I didn't play a lot of footy in my top age year with COVID, but I was super lucky to get drafted to the Saints. I sort of knew them as I'd trained with them the season before through the academy, so I was super lucky to get drafted there, and then I gelt like I had a pretty good first year," Smith told AFL.com.au.

"We were building something, I think we performed alright, and then to do the knee and then miss two seasons was pretty heartbreaking at the time. But I honestly think it's held me in the best stead, and I wouldn't want to change it at all, because it's taught me so much about myself and all the little things that you've got to do."

"It honestly means the world to be a part of the first group that made finals for the Saints. It's so exciting to build it from the bottom up and be part of that almost from day one."

Without footy as an outlet, Smith dove into her rehab, but also her escapes like music, reading, and camping. Fleetwood Mac, Supertramp, Bon Jovi, and ACDC soundtracked her road trips. Switching off from the world and getting out into nature is Smith's favourite thing, outside of footy, of course.

"I love camping, just in Australia. There are so many different parts of (the country) that you don't see. Just really getting into the desert-y side off things, the off-road beaches, places that aren't as well explored," Smith said.

"Favourite trip that I've done was South Australian and Western Australia, across the Nullarbor, the bottom half of WA is beautiful… it's really good because a lot of the time we get to go to places that you've got no reception. So, even just being off your phone, off social media for a while, just switching off, reading books, doing things that keep you present in the moment. That's important to me."

At just 23 years old, Smith is grounded, mature, and introspective. It has propelled her into a leadership role at the Saints, which becomes increasingly important in the crunch that is finals.

But being able to lead others requires her to be settled in her own rhythms and footy first, and playing consistently since her return from the knee injury has been key.

"I hadn't really missed a lot of footy before the ACL, I've been really lucky with injuries, so it was really weird to sit out for that time. And something I'm used to is playing consistent footy," Smith said.

"I'm in a really good rhythm, I've got pretty good habits with recovery and mobility and stuff like that. So, it holds me in good stead."

Although St Kilda's home and away season finished with a whimpering 45-point loss to the Western Bulldogs, belief is strong within the four walls as it prepares for a trip to Adelaide.

"It's hard to build, it labours a lot, but I think we do have a lot of belief in each other as a group," Smith said.

"I really trust anybody. We've had a lot of injuries this year, but I just trust everybody that can come in, that they're going to play their role, and do what's needed for the team."