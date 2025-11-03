The match review for round 12's AFLW matches is in

Cathy Svarc is seen after Brisbane's loss in the season seven, 2022 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will head to the Tribunal this week after Cathy Svarc was banned for Sunday's qualifying final against Melbourne.

Svarc extended an arm into the ribs of Collingwood's Kalinda Howarth during the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's clash at Victoria Park, with Howarth falling to the ground and looking visibly distressed afterwards.

After spending several moments on the turf, Howarth got to her feet and walked towards Svarc and remonstrated with the Lions veteran.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct with medium impact and body contact, attracting a one-game ban.

Within minutes of the sanction being confirmed on Monday evening, AFL.com.au's Gemma Bastiani reported the Lions had already decided to challenge the ban.

The Western Bulldogs' Elaine Grigg has also been fined for staging, while Carlton's Lily Goss and West Coast's Ella Roberts received fines for making careless contact with an umpire.

North Melbourne's Taylah Gatt also copped a $400 fine - down to $250 with an early plea - for forceful front-on contact with Hawthorn's Greta Bodey during Friday night's clash.