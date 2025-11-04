A star junior footy player, Courtney Hodder switched to rugby before injury struck and a timely message from an inaugural Lion

Courtney Hodder during the AFLW R12 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at Victoria Park on November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Brisbane was trying to lure Courtney Hodder back to Australian Football, it was inaugural Lion Ally Anderson who would prove the club's secret weapon.

Hodder was a junior star, earning selection in three under-18 All-Australian teams before switching codes to play in the inaugural Super W rugby competition.

Not surprisingly, the West Australian teenager was a star there too, topping the League's try-scoring list for the Western Force.

However, while recovering from a broken leg the following year, Hodder received a message from Anderson.

The pair had never met, but Hodder's father lived in Brisbane, across the road from the Lions midfield ace.

"I broke my leg in 2018," Hodder said.

Courtney Hodder after winning the QClash best on ground medal during the AFLW R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on October 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was still young, went into my shell a little bit and wasn't too sure what I was going to do with my life, and then Ally Anderson flicks me an Instagram message and two years later I'm at the Lions.

"Injury definitely got me back, but I've always had the love for the game."

Hodder said it took a while to win her over, needing to get both mentally and physically right before she reverted back to the Sherrin.

On Sunday the dynamic small forward will play her 75th career game, and her 15th final, against Melbourne at Ikon Park.

"I'm extremely grateful. I love it here at the Lions and I'm happy we're a successful team," she said.

And the 25-year-old has been a major reason for the club's success, with her rare combination of dazzling speed, footwork and goal nous, along with suffocating defence pressure.

Hodder has won both the Goal of the Year and Mark of the Year and has been instrumental in both of Brisbane's premierships, kicking two goals in the 2021 victory over Adelaide, and racking up an extraordinary 18 tackles in the 2023 triumph over North Melbourne.

Yet, 2025 is her best season to date, spending more minutes around the football, yet still having a major impact in the forward 50.

"I'm 25, maturing, looking after the body a little more," she said.

"I had an injury during pre-season and did a lot more running on my own, which gave me the capacity to run out games. Everything just fell into place.

"A few of the earlier years I was just rocking up to have fun, but the older you get, the more niggles you get and you have to get on top of those."

Hodder has kicked 12 goals and is averaging 16 disposals and seven tackles a game, but it's November that she really plays for.

"I love the pressure. Finals is definitely my type of footy. I love to bring that aggression and leave everything on the field," she said.