All the club best and fairest winners from the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Zarlie Goldsworthy during the AFLW R11 match between GWS and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AWARDS season is upon us as the 2025 NAB AFLW season reaches the pointy end.

Greater Western Sydney young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy was the first player of the season to be crowned as a club best and fairest winner after a superb season at the Giants.

Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Zarlie Goldsworthy capped off a brilliant 2025 season with her second Gabrielle Trainor medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest player.

The 20-year-old polled 40 votes to narrowly edge out captain and last year's winner Rebecca Beeson (38), with Tarni Evans and Eilish O'Dowd tied for third on 37 votes.

Goldsworthy's versatility across the midfield and forward line helped her seal the win, after also taking out the top prize in a breakout 2023 that also saw her claim the AFLW Rising Star award.

Evans was rewarded for her career-best season as the club's leading goalkicker (13) as well as taking home the club's Goal of the Year award for her left-pocket effort against Fremantle in round 12,

Brodee Mowbray won the Mark of the Year for a courageous grab in round two against Collingwood, as well as the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match.

Cambridge McCormick, who finished equal fifth in the best and fairest count, and Kaitlyn Srhoj claimed the Community and Members’ Choice Awards, respectively.

Emily Pease took out the Coaches Award following a career-best year for the defender.

1. Zarlie Goldsworthy – 40 votes

2. Rebecca Beeson – 38

=3. Tarni Evans – 37

=3. Eilish O’Dowd – 37

=5. Cambridge McCormick – 35

=5. Katherine Smith – 35

7. Emily Pease – 34

=9. Madison Brazendale – 31

=9. Georgia Garnett – 31

=9. Kaitlyn Srhoj – 31

Coaches Award: Emily Pease

Academy Player of the Year: Isla Wiencke

Rising Star Award: Grace Martin

Members’ Choice Award: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick

Mark of the Year: Brodee Mowbray – Round 2 v Collingwood

Goal of the Year: Tarni Evans – Round 10 v Fremantle

Leading GoalkKicker: Tarni Evans – 13 goals

Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Brodee Mowbray

Zarlie Goldsworthy has capped off a phenomenal season by being crowned the 2025 Gabrielle Trainor medallist as the GIANTS’ club champion for the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mAvZIcQ1Wx — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 3, 2025

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC