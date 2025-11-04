Chelsea Randall and Ebony Marinoff during Adelaide's training session at West Lakes on November 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has a clean bill of health heading into its elimination final against West Coast, while the Eagles have suffered a massive injury blow in Mikayla Western tearing her ACL during round 12.

For Melbourne, draftee Molly O'Hehir must pass a test for a shin issue, while Gab Colvin and Grace Beasley are both available.

Respite may be on the way for injury-hit St Kilda, with three Saints listed as tests ahead of Sunday's do-or-die final against Adelaide, while two Crows will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours after Thursdays main training before they're available for selection. 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Niamh Kelly Concussion TBC
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Concussion Test
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Bates SC joint 2-4 weeks
Lavinia Cox Ankle Season
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Elli Symonds Foot Season
Lucy Wales Appendix TBC
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sinead Goldrick Eye 1 week
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Molly O'Hehir Shin Test
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Mia King Knee 2 weeks
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr Ankle Test
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Rebecca Ott Achilles Season
Ash Richards Leg Season
Paige Trudgeon Ankle Test
Olivia Vesely Calf Test
Nicola Xenos ACL Season
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season
Courtney Rowley Knee Season
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Mikayla Western Knee Season
