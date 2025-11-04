AFLW injury list, FW1: Crow still TBC, three Saints a test
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of the first week of finals
By staff writer
CARLTON has a clean bill of health heading into its elimination final against West Coast, while the Eagles have suffered a massive injury blow in Mikayla Western tearing her ACL during round 12.
For Melbourne, draftee Molly O'Hehir must pass a test for a shin issue, while Gab Colvin and Grace Beasley are both available.
Respite may be on the way for injury-hit St Kilda, with three Saints listed as tests ahead of Sunday's do-or-die final against Adelaide, while two Crows will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours after Thursdays main training before they're available for selection.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
TAGGED: Why Rowey's ‘burnt out’, Drisco has no hands, Jordy still can’t say ‘Ireland’
We wrap the highs, the lows and the hilarity from the 2025 season so far. Plus, Hosko’s Hot Seat returns
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.