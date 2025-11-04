Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of the first week of finals

Chelsea Randall and Ebony Marinoff during Adelaide's training session at West Lakes on November 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has a clean bill of health heading into its elimination final against West Coast, while the Eagles have suffered a massive injury blow in Mikayla Western tearing her ACL during round 12.

For Melbourne, draftee Molly O'Hehir must pass a test for a shin issue, while Gab Colvin and Grace Beasley are both available.

Respite may be on the way for injury-hit St Kilda, with three Saints listed as tests ahead of Sunday's do-or-die final against Adelaide, while two Crows will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours after Thursdays main training before they're available for selection.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Niamh Kelly Concussion TBC Georgia McKee Knee Season Chelsea Randall Concussion TBC Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Concussion Test Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Bates SC joint 2-4 weeks Lavinia Cox Ankle Season Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Elli Symonds Foot Season Lucy Wales Appendix TBC Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sinead Goldrick Eye 1 week Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Molly O'Hehir Shin Test Olivia Purcell Knee Season Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Mia King Knee 2 weeks Eilish Sheerin Hamstring Test Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: November 4, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Ankle Test Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season Molly McDonald Leg Season Rebecca Ott Achilles Season Ash Richards Leg Season Paige Trudgeon Ankle Test Olivia Vesely Calf Test Nicola Xenos ACL Season Updated: November 4, 2025