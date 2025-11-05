Check out the coaches' votes for round 11 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Georgie Prespakis and Sarah Poustie compete for the ball during the AFLW R11 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on October 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell can't be caught but Geelong gun Georgie Prespakis is making a late charge in the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

While Riddell polled eight votes in the Roos' win over St Kilda, Prespakis was one of seven players to receive a perfect 10 from the coaches.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Among them was Jasmine Garner, who cut her teammate Riddell's lead at the top to 15, but with just one round remaining is unable to catch up.

Prespakis is now on 74 votes overall, four behind Garner, while others to get maximum votes were Charlie Rowbottom, Dayna Finn, Aine McDonagh, Laura Gardiner and Abbey Dowrick

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Learn More 05:48

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Abbey Dowrick PORT

5 Jasmin Stewart PORT

4 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

3 Amelie Borg PORT

3 Indy Tahau PORT

2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT

2 Anne Hatchard ADEL

1 Matilda Scholz PORT

Sydney v West Coast

10 Laura Gardiner SYD

8 Tanya Kennedy SYD

3 Isabella Lewis WCE

3 Charlotte Thomas WCE

3 Montana Ham SYD

2 Ally Morphett SYD

1 Mikayla Western WCE

Essendon v Hawthorn

10 Aine McDonagh HAW

8 Jasmine Fleming HAW

4 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

3 Greta Bodey HAW

2 Amy Gaylor ESS

2 Eliza West HAW

1 Georgia Gee ESS

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Aisling McCarthy FRE

9 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

5 Gabby Newton FRE

5 Mim Strom FRE

1 Hayley Miller FRE

1 Kiara Bowers FRE

Brisbane v Melbourne

9 Sophie Conway BL

9 Isabel Dawes BL

6 Kate Hore MELB

4 Charlotte Mullins BL

1 Tahlia Gillard MELB

1 Maeve Chaplin MELB

Western Bulldogs v Geelong

10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

5 Nina Morrison GEEL

4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

4 Rylie Wilcox WB

3 Aishling Moloney GEEL

2 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL

1 Kate Surman GEEL

1 Sarah Poustie WB

North Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Jasmine Garner NMFC

8 Ash Riddell NMFC

6 Emma King NMFC

3 Tess Craven NMFC

2 Erika O'Shea NMFC

1 Bella Eddey NMFC

Carlton v GWS

10 Dayna Finn CARL

8 Lily Goss CARL

4 Madeleine Guerin CARL

3 Poppy Scholz CARL

3 Sophie McKay CARL

1 Jessica Doyle GWS

1 Breann Harrington CARL

Gold Coast v Collingwood

10 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

4 Airlie Runnalls COLL

4 Brittany Bonnici COLL

4 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

3 Lucy Single GCFC

2 Imogen Barnett COLL

2 Nell Morris-Dalton COLL

1 Havana Harris GCFC

LEADERBOARD

93 Ash Riddell NMFC

78 Jasmine Garner NMFC

74 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

66 Ella Roberts WCE

56 Kate Hore MELB

54 Laura Gardiner SYD

51 Tyla Hanks MELB

50 Brittany Bonnici COLL

48 Kiara Bowers FRE

48 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

47 Courtney Hodder BL

45 Isabel Dawes BL

42 Monique Conti RICH

42 Matilda Scholz PORT

42 Tyanna Smith STK

42 Lucy Wales HAW

39 Gabby Newton FRE

38 Eliza West HAW

36 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

34 Isabelle Pritchard WB