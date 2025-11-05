NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell can't be caught but Geelong gun Georgie Prespakis is making a late charge in the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
While Riddell polled eight votes in the Roos' win over St Kilda, Prespakis was one of seven players to receive a perfect 10 from the coaches.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Among them was Jasmine Garner, who cut her teammate Riddell's lead at the top to 15, but with just one round remaining is unable to catch up.
Prespakis is now on 74 votes overall, four behind Garner, while others to get maximum votes were Charlie Rowbottom, Dayna Finn, Aine McDonagh, Laura Gardiner and Abbey Dowrick
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
10 Abbey Dowrick PORT
5 Jasmin Stewart PORT
4 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
3 Amelie Borg PORT
3 Indy Tahau PORT
2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT
2 Anne Hatchard ADEL
1 Matilda Scholz PORT
Sydney v West Coast
10 Laura Gardiner SYD
8 Tanya Kennedy SYD
3 Isabella Lewis WCE
3 Charlotte Thomas WCE
3 Montana Ham SYD
2 Ally Morphett SYD
1 Mikayla Western WCE
Essendon v Hawthorn
10 Aine McDonagh HAW
8 Jasmine Fleming HAW
4 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
3 Greta Bodey HAW
2 Amy Gaylor ESS
2 Eliza West HAW
1 Georgia Gee ESS
Fremantle v Richmond
9 Aisling McCarthy FRE
9 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
5 Gabby Newton FRE
5 Mim Strom FRE
1 Hayley Miller FRE
1 Kiara Bowers FRE
Brisbane v Melbourne
9 Sophie Conway BL
9 Isabel Dawes BL
6 Kate Hore MELB
4 Charlotte Mullins BL
1 Tahlia Gillard MELB
1 Maeve Chaplin MELB
Western Bulldogs v Geelong
10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
5 Nina Morrison GEEL
4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
4 Rylie Wilcox WB
3 Aishling Moloney GEEL
2 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL
1 Kate Surman GEEL
1 Sarah Poustie WB
North Melbourne v St Kilda
10 Jasmine Garner NMFC
8 Ash Riddell NMFC
6 Emma King NMFC
3 Tess Craven NMFC
2 Erika O'Shea NMFC
1 Bella Eddey NMFC
Carlton v GWS
10 Dayna Finn CARL
8 Lily Goss CARL
4 Madeleine Guerin CARL
3 Poppy Scholz CARL
3 Sophie McKay CARL
1 Jessica Doyle GWS
1 Breann Harrington CARL
Gold Coast v Collingwood
10 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
4 Airlie Runnalls COLL
4 Brittany Bonnici COLL
4 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
3 Lucy Single GCFC
2 Imogen Barnett COLL
2 Nell Morris-Dalton COLL
1 Havana Harris GCFC
LEADERBOARD
93 Ash Riddell NMFC
78 Jasmine Garner NMFC
74 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
66 Ella Roberts WCE
56 Kate Hore MELB
54 Laura Gardiner SYD
51 Tyla Hanks MELB
50 Brittany Bonnici COLL
48 Kiara Bowers FRE
48 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
47 Courtney Hodder BL
45 Isabel Dawes BL
42 Monique Conti RICH
42 Matilda Scholz PORT
42 Tyanna Smith STK
42 Lucy Wales HAW
39 Gabby Newton FRE
38 Eliza West HAW
36 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
34 Isabelle Pritchard WB