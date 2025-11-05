Check out the coaches' votes for round 12 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell during the AFLW R12 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on October 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell is a runaway winner of the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

The Roos midfielder showed her remarkable consistency by polling in every game of the season, finishing with seven votes against Hawthorn for exactly 100 votes overall.

That was enough to see her claim the top prize over teammate Jasmine Garner (85 votes) and Geelong star Georgie Prespakis (84).

West Coast gun Ella Roberts (73) and Sydney ball magnet Laura Gardiner (63) rounded out the top five.

There were four 10-vote games in the last round as Tahlia Randall, Matilda Scholz, Prespakis and Ellie Blackburn took home maximum votes.

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

10 Tahlia Randall NMFC

7 Ash Riddell NMFC

7 Jasmine Garner NMFC

4 Eliza West HAW

1 Jenna Bruton NMFC

1 Amy Smith NMFC

West Coast v Carlton

9 Abbie McKay CARL

7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

7 Ella Roberts CARL

3 Harriet Cordner CARL

2 Breann Harrington CARL

2 Charlotte Thomas WCE

GWS v Port Adelaide

10 Matilda Scholz PORT

7 Gemma Houghton PORT

4 Ashleigh Woodland PORT

4 Ella Heads PORT

3 Eilish O'Dowd GWS

2 Shineah Goody PORT

Richmond v Gold Coast

9 Lucy Single GCFC

8 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

6 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

5 Havana Harris GCFC

2 Grace Egan RICH

Sydney v Essendon

9 Laura Gardiner SYD

7 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

4 Lucy McEvoy SYD

3 Tanya Kennedy SYD

3 Stephanie Cain ESS

2 Bonnie Toogood ESS

1 Sofia Hurley SYD

1 Zippy Fish SYD

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

8 Tyla Hanks MELB

5 Eden Zanker MELB

5 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

1 Tahlia Gillard MELB

1 Nina Morrison GEEL

Collingwood v Brisbane

7 Tahlia Hickie BL

7 Isabel Dawes BL

7 Ally Anderson BL

5 Charlotte Mullins BL

3 Orla O'Dwyer BL

1 Jennifer Dunne BL

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

10 Ellie Blackburn WB

7 Emma McDonald WB

7 Sarah Poustie WB

2 Lauren Ahrens WB

2 Ellie Gavalas WB

1 Jess Fitzgerald WB

1 Serene Watson STK

Adelaide v Fremantle

7 Sarah Allan ADEL

6 Mim Strom FREM

6 Aishling McCarthy FREM

5 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

4 Sarah Goodwin ADEL

1 Grace Kelly ADEL

1 Gabby Newton ADEL

LEADERBOARD

100 Ash Riddell NMFC

85 Jasmine Garner NMFC

84 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

73 Ella Roberts WCE

63 Laura Gardiner SYD

59 Tyla Hanks MELB

56 Kate Hore MELB

53 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

52 Isabel Dawes BL

52 Matilda Scholz PORT