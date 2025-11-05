NORTH Melbourne superstar Ash Riddell is a runaway winner of the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
The Roos midfielder showed her remarkable consistency by polling in every game of the season, finishing with seven votes against Hawthorn for exactly 100 votes overall.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
That was enough to see her claim the top prize over teammate Jasmine Garner (85 votes) and Geelong star Georgie Prespakis (84).
West Coast gun Ella Roberts (73) and Sydney ball magnet Laura Gardiner (63) rounded out the top five.
There were four 10-vote games in the last round as Tahlia Randall, Matilda Scholz, Prespakis and Ellie Blackburn took home maximum votes.
Hawthorn v North Melbourne
10 Tahlia Randall NMFC
7 Ash Riddell NMFC
7 Jasmine Garner NMFC
4 Eliza West HAW
1 Jenna Bruton NMFC
1 Amy Smith NMFC
-
11:35
-
06:50
-
05:57
-
05:15
-
00:38
-
00:59
-
00:27
-
00:45
-
00:51
West Coast v Carlton
9 Abbie McKay CARL
7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
7 Ella Roberts CARL
3 Harriet Cordner CARL
2 Breann Harrington CARL
2 Charlotte Thomas WCE
-
11:33
-
04:53
-
06:41
-
06:00
-
00:55
-
01:27
-
00:54
-
00:34
-
00:37
-
00:32
GWS v Port Adelaide
10 Matilda Scholz PORT
7 Gemma Houghton PORT
4 Ashleigh Woodland PORT
4 Ella Heads PORT
3 Eilish O'Dowd GWS
2 Shineah Goody PORT
-
11:31
-
08:29
-
08:07
-
01:41
-
06:29
-
01:12
-
01:04
-
00:27
-
00:33
-
00:45
-
00:33
Richmond v Gold Coast
9 Lucy Single GCFC
8 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
6 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
5 Havana Harris GCFC
2 Grace Egan RICH
-
11:44
-
04:36
-
02:30
-
05:57
-
04:32
-
00:36
-
00:59
-
00:39
-
00:41
-
00:46
-
01:00
Sydney v Essendon
9 Laura Gardiner SYD
7 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
4 Lucy McEvoy SYD
3 Tanya Kennedy SYD
3 Stephanie Cain ESS
2 Bonnie Toogood ESS
1 Sofia Hurley SYD
1 Zippy Fish SYD
-
11:09
-
04:33
-
02:58
-
05:17
-
03:27
-
00:51
-
00:37
-
00:37
Geelong v Melbourne
10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
8 Tyla Hanks MELB
5 Eden Zanker MELB
5 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
1 Tahlia Gillard MELB
1 Nina Morrison GEEL
-
11:56
-
05:44
-
03:12
-
06:00
-
00:39
-
00:47
-
00:39
-
00:39
-
00:23
Collingwood v Brisbane
7 Tahlia Hickie BL
7 Isabel Dawes BL
7 Ally Anderson BL
5 Charlotte Mullins BL
3 Orla O'Dwyer BL
1 Jennifer Dunne BL
-
00:47
-
11:49
-
05:17
-
04:24
-
05:30
-
01:49
-
00:38
-
00:47
-
01:09
-
00:37
-
00:37
-
00:39
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
10 Ellie Blackburn WB
7 Emma McDonald WB
7 Sarah Poustie WB
2 Lauren Ahrens WB
2 Ellie Gavalas WB
1 Jess Fitzgerald WB
1 Serene Watson STK
-
11:15
-
04:09
-
04:27
-
05:51
-
00:38
-
00:29
-
00:41
-
00:42
-
00:34
-
00:42
Adelaide v Fremantle
7 Sarah Allan ADEL
6 Mim Strom FREM
6 Aishling McCarthy FREM
5 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
4 Sarah Goodwin ADEL
1 Grace Kelly ADEL
1 Gabby Newton ADEL
-
10:55
-
03:41
-
05:03
-
05:51
-
00:37
-
00:47
-
00:51
-
00:38
-
00:43
-
00:33
LEADERBOARD
100 Ash Riddell NMFC
85 Jasmine Garner NMFC
84 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
73 Ella Roberts WCE
63 Laura Gardiner SYD
59 Tyla Hanks MELB
56 Kate Hore MELB
53 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
52 Isabel Dawes BL
52 Matilda Scholz PORT