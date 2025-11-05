Carlton was on its knees in 2022. Now it is back in finals. So what's changed?

Carlton players sing their song after the AFLW Round 12 match against West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium on October 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON admitted something was wrong with its AFLW program at the end of 2022.

With just six wins from 20 games across the two seasons that year, it made history by conducting an independent review to discover what exactly needed fixing.

It was prickly, resulting in staff turnover and several players leaving the club. But it was the launchpad that propelled the Blues back to finals for the first time since 2020, playing footy that fans are excited to watch week in, week out.

"When (the review) first got announced, although it was a bit of sense of dread, it was probably a little bit of relief too, because it felt like something needed to change," inaugural Blue Darcy Vescio told AFL.com.au.

"For a lot of us, we were feeling like if things continued as it was, where were we going as a footy club?

"It's actually been quite healing being part of that process to now, because I've been able to see how a club can change and implement different ideas and understand what they do matters day to day, and how they treat people, and the systems and structures that support us are really important.

"We have felt very deeply, you feel how you're supported within the club, and that impacts how you can perform. So it's been a long, short while."

Darcy Vescio looks on after the AFLW R1 match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park on August 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of the review process, players – whether contracted or not – had the opportunity to make a call on their own future. Stay or go, recommit on their own terms. It empowered the players to be part of what Carlton was going to become.

Vescio was one who considered taking up an offer elsewhere, because after all, it is a business, and a lot of the time loyalty can flow just one way. But they, along with other important Blues like Breann Harrington, now-captain Abbie McKay, 2022 (S6) Telstra Rising Star winner Mimi Hill, and former captain Kerryn Peterson stuck fat.

They were also heavily involved in the instalment of Mathew Buck as the new full-time head coach.

Buck was seen externally as a risky appointment. A relative unknown, with experience within Carlton's VFL men's program and a teaching background, he didn't have a background in women's sport. But in that uncomfortable interim, where former coach Daniel Harford had been moved on and players were crying out for someone to guide optional skill sessions during the off-season, then-general manager of football Brad Lloyd asked Buck to spend some time with the AFLW players.

Mathew Buck speaks to his players during the AFLW R12 match between Carlton and West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium on October 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The coaches had been moved on, so they needed someone to help support the program and run some skill sessions. So I got in there and did that and I found that I was enjoying that and the players were enjoying that, just around the learning that they were getting over that time," Buck explained.

"I started to really enjoy my time doing that, and kind of unwillingly. I think W just grabs you in that way, right? I fell into it, and fell in love with it, and the players entrap you in like, 'Hey, this is really good fun, isn't it? But we're getting better, and we love it, and we’ll give you absolutely everything'."

It was a ploy to get Buck invested in the W program. When Lloyd first encouraged him to apply for the role, Buck was resistant, but the time spent with players turned that around.

There was a clear enthusiasm from the playing group that took part in those sessions, and the fresh perspective from Buck gelled well with a squad that had hit a low point.

"Him just coming in and volunteering to look after us and give us something to work on and keep moving forward. And I remember the first few sessions with him people were like 'Gee, I feel like I've learned so much already'," Vescio said.

"He's showing us footage, he's talking us through different strategies, he's really critiquing and being really constructive about our technique. So I feel like he provided a lot of light during that time as well."

Mimi Hill looks dejected after a defeat in round one, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It meant that when Buck was chosen to lead the program heading into the 2023 season, the playing group already felt connected and ready to go, even if externally it turned some heads.

The appointment proved to be the right one, though, as Buck's steady demeanour and resistance to jumping at shadows allowed the program to commit to a long-term approach. It wasn't going to be a case of throwing everything out as soon as an obstacle was presented; instead small tweaks, trust and commitment to sustainability rather than sugar hits was the approach.

In the first pre-season of Carlton's new era, the phrase "high performance" was trotted out by the club at every opportunity. It might have seemed like the party line, but it was ultimately the first focal point of the journey. Upon those standards, that are now the norm, other aspects were layered. Just as an on-field rebuild often starts with defence and builds from there.

"We can't do it all at once. I think if you chase five rabbits, you'll catch none, right? So you've got to focus on some specific areas and that's really worked for us," Buck said.

Buck wasn't the only key result of the review. Ash Naulty was installed as the head of AFLW and seven people were employed full-time within the women's space at the club. That number has grown to 11, including Buck and his three assistant coaches – still a rarity within the AFLW.

Former AFLW players Jess Dal Pos (forwards) and Aasta O'Connor (midfield) are in full-time roles at the club, as is backline coach Glenn Strachan, while former GWS assistant Lloyd Perris was also added as head of development this year.

And Buck's people-first, relationship approach is one that extends throughout the club. Naulty is determined to sing the praises of those who flesh out the program. Those like head of operations Tara Bonello, head of high performance Steve Moore, head physio Pip Henderson, rehab co-ordinator/athletic performance coach Liam Heilberg, player development manager Sam Grimwade, psychologist Alyse Wilcox, national recruiter Matthew Burton and analyst Amy Crowden.

"All of our staff are incredibly proud of our players, and I think our players are really proud to be here at the Carlton footy club with the staff and the people that help support them, and it's just working together at the moment," Naulty said.

"But we really hope the story doesn't just stop with this. It's got to keep evolving, the program's got to keep evolving and getting better. The one thing you can't question is their appetite to want to do it, both from the player and the staff."