A knee injury kept Tahlia Gillard sidelined until round six, but she's become the rock of Melbourne's defence in the second half of the season

Tahlia Gillard warms up ahead of the game between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TAHLIA Gillard had never had an injury before tearing the medial collateral ligament in her knee earlier this season.

The nearly 22-year-old's knee was knocked during a match simulation in July, and she was sidelined for the subsequent practice match and first five rounds of the season.

Since coming back, the fulcrum of Melbourne's defence has provided some much-needed stability behind the ball.

"I didn't anticipate it – when the whole incident happened, I brushed it off, it went numb and I wasn't in any pain. Then to get the result, which was 8-12 weeks, it was a big out," Gillard told AFL.com.au.

"My mindset was always I was going to come back and aim for that eight weeks, I was very fortunate that I'm still able to play footy this year.

"I was probably a little bit rusty – I didn't have any practice matches, I had that one (match sim), and then came back and had some good communication with the coaches, just to not put too much expectation on myself. I'm used to playing a lot of minutes on the ground, so that was dialled back. I think they really eased me back in, it was going to take a couple of weeks (given) the girls had been playing six or seven rounds already."

AFL.com.au's draft notes for Gillard – written back in 2021 – make for some quirky reading, with the benefit of hindsight: "A neat tap ruck, Gillard is an excellent athlete who covers the ground well and can also have an impact up forward. Still quite raw, but developing nicely."

Upon joining the Dees as somewhat of a slider with pick No.42, she was immediately fashioned into the tallest of key defenders, playing in a flag in her second season, and benefiting from training against Melbourne's bevy of talented forwards.

"They didn't put too much expectation on me to play that year, just to develop my craft, and in the end, it worked out really well. I'm loving it," Gillard said.

"I'm really happy at full-back. I'm still going to develop (my ruck skills), and if they ever need me to go in there, I'll do it. I still like to improve every element of my craft.

"That's the huge strength of Melbourne. We've got some really good key forwards, but then across the ground with our smalls and Kate (Hore), as well as who we've had in the past in Shelley Scott and Daisy (Pearce), everyone had a different strength. While one's aerial game might help me work on that, one's ground level or agility or whatever it may be really helps me become a full-strength defender, not just certain strengths."

A number of teams have come hard over the years for Gillard, given her skills, composure and the rarity of high-quality defenders at her height of 190cm.

"The program and the people we bring in is what made me stay. I say it every year, whether it's a new staff member or new player, we know how to pick our people, and this program is just amazing," she said.

"It has such great culture, fostered from people beyond Melbourne and who we pick up. I love the girls so much, they're so much fun, and I think our culture's really strong, which is why I love it here.

"I always came back to Melbourne, they're all my best friends, and there's so much growth I think I can get from this club. I'm never content with where I'm at, and there's people here who push me."

Georgia Campbell and Tahlia Gillard pose during Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at AAMI Park. Picture: AFL Photos

After 45 games, Gillard slotted her long-awaited maiden AFLW goal against Geelong on Saturday night in spectacular style, running from behind and receiving a handball from Megan Fitzsimon, who was lining up for a set shot.

The normally shy and mild-mannered Gillard celebrated with pure, unadulterated joy.

"I think it's quite funny, I was training it all on Friday. I was running at 50 per cent accuracy. I got it flush off the boot, which is nice, and just asked 'Fitzy' if she had the distance, she said no, so I just went for it," Gillard said.

"We've been speaking about backs kicking some goals this year – internally, we're really hyping up the backs to get around it. I knew (a goal) was coming at some point, didn't know if it would be this season, but we really want everyone to get around the offence if we can."