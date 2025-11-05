Cathy Svarc warms up ahead of the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is breathing a sigh of relief after midfielder Cathy Svarc's one-match ban was overturned at the AFLW Tribunal on Wednesday night.

The two-time premiership Lion is now free to play in her side's qualifying final against Melbourne on Sunday.

Svarc was charged with striking for her hit on Kalinda Howarth during the third quarter of the Lions' 20-point win over Collingwood in the final round of the season.

The veteran extended an arm into the ribs of Howarth during the clash at Victoria Park on Sunday, with Howarth falling to the ground and looking visibly distressed afterwards.

After spending several moments on the turf, the Magpies forward got to her feet and remonstrated with Svarc.

The incident was graded as intentional with medium impact and body contact.

The Tribunal's decision means Svarc is eligible for selection for the Lions' qualifying final against the Demons on Sunday at Ikon Park at 1.05pm AEDT.

