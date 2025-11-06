Bre Koenen will undergo a fitness test later in the week but is expected to play in Sunday's qualifying final

Breanna Koenen during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on October 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BARRING any last-minute hiccups, Brisbane will welcome captain Bre Koenen back for Sunday's qualifying final against Melbourne.

Koenen just needs to get through the Lions' main session on Thursday afternoon to resume her place in defence following three weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury.

Her return is one of two new faces from Brisbane's team that defeated Melbourne by nine points at Brighton Homes Arena in round 11.

Ellie Hampson played against Collingwood on Sunday after rehabilitating from shoulder surgery she underwent in September.

Lions coach Craig Starcevich said getting the powerful duo back would "change the look of our team a fair bit" ahead of facing the Demons for a second time in three matches.

"I daresay they'll have some changes as well," Starcevich said.

"We've got to separate what we did two weeks ago.

"That's the big challenge that confronts us. You've got an opposition that lost narrowly to us and will have taken a fair few lessons out of it and will want to atone.

"Every one of these events is a separate event."

Paxy Paxman is tackled by Lily Postlethwaite during the match between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne have a 6-5 head-to-head advantage, including wins in the season six preliminary final and season seven Grand Final; the only two times the clubs have met outside of the home and away season.

Starcevich said he was well aware of the danger Mick Stinear's team presented.

"We haven't beaten Melbourne in a final yet. That's a massive challenge for our group," he said.

"We've got clear in our minds where the danger areas are; key marking forwards, bounce out of half back, good dynamic middies and run everywhere.

"There's plenty of things to occupy us.

"They got some goals late in quarters, last 15 seconds (last time they met) … and we also missed four (shots) from the goalsquare.

"We just need to be a bit more composed and make sure we nail them."

Brisbane has won all six of its games away from home in 2025 ahead of the trip to Ikon Park.