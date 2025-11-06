Aine McDonagh is set to re-sign with the Hawks after gaining interest from a host of rival clubs

Aine McDonagh in action during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has warded off rival suitors to retain AFLW star Aine McDonagh, who is set to stay at the club on a new two-year deal.

A host of teams, most significantly Greater Western Sydney, had shown interest in McDonagh as she neared the end of her existing contract following a sensational season where she's booted a career-high 21 goals.

But the Hawks have now convinced McDonagh to stay on an improved deal through until 2027, with a host of rival clubs told in recent days that the Irish forward would be turning down their interest to sign on at Dan Webster's side.

Hawthorn continues to look at avenues to bolster its attack around McDonagh and is among a number of clubs to have registered an interest in contracted Brisbane forward Taylor Smith.

Sydney and Essendon have also looked at Smith, who kicked a League-high 22 goals last season and has followed that up with another 17 so far this year.

Hawthorn's interest in Smith, and its re-signing of McDonagh, comes after the club unsuccessfully pursued Melbourne spearhead Tayla Harris last season.

McDonagh's role in the Hawks forward line this season has helped the side secure a second successive top-four finish, with Webster's team now facing a daunting qualifying final test against the unbeaten North Melbourne on Friday night.