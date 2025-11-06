EXCITING key forward prospects Bailee Martin and Majella Day headline the 2026 intake into the Marsh AFLW National Academy.
Following in the footsteps of prospective 2025 draftees Chloe Bown, Georja Davies, and Ava Usher, 25 teenagers have been selected for the intensive program to run from December to June, including a trip to New Zealand for the first time in its history.
Martin is a dominant forward who caught attention for her 43 goals in 10 games for the Oakleigh Chargers as a bottom-ager this year, while Day is part of the Giants' Academy, and is just as prolific in front of goal.
Brisbane's Academy has three inclusions, with stars of this year's national championships Mia Geere, Harlee McIlwain, and Aiyana Pritchard all selected, while Summer Browning is the sole inclusion from Gold Coast's academy program.
Brylee Anderson, sister of 2024 Hawthorn draftee Cody, and Emma Charlton, sister of Adelaide's Teah, offer the family connection.
As anticipated, there is strong New South Wales representation in the 2026 crop. Day, Zoe Curry, and Morgan Stevens have all been selected from the Giants' Academy, while Charlotte Tidemann, and Grace Tracey are inclusions from Sydney's academy program.
The squad will participate in a high-performance camp at the New Zealand campus of Innovation and Sport from December 17 to 21 this year, before two weekend camps and exhibition matches in April and June in 2026.
2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls camp dates
December 17-21: High-performance camp at New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport
April 24-26: Camp in Melbourne + match
June 5-7: Camp in Melbourne + match
2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls squad
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Brylee Anderson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Healesville
|
Evie Bingham
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
Summer Browning
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Tweed Coast Tigers
|
Mia Carlshausen
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Manning
|
Emma Charlton
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
Alice Cunnington
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mount Eliza
|
Zoe Curry
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Turvey Park
|
Majella Day
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lavington
|
Cara Dziegielewski
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Yanchep District
|
Miyu Endersby
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Angaston
|
Mia Geere
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
Ruby Geurts
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Red Hill
|
Emily Mableson
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Unley
|
Bailee Martin
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
East Malvern
|
Taya Maxwell
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Reynella
|
Harlee McIlwain
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
Greea McKeegan
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
Aiyana Pritchard
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
Scout Semple
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
Morgan Stevens
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
Lexi Strachan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Ocean Ridge
|
Charlotte Tidemann
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Willoughby
|
Grace Tracey
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
Evie Ward
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
Sophie White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mt Eliza