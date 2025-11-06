The 25 players in next year's Marsh AFL Academy Girls squad have been selected

Bailee Martin in action during Oakleigh Chargers' clash with Dandenong Stingrays in the 2025 Coates League Girls preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING key forward prospects Bailee Martin and Majella Day headline the 2026 intake into the Marsh AFLW National Academy.

Following in the footsteps of prospective 2025 draftees Chloe Bown, Georja Davies, and Ava Usher, 25 teenagers have been selected for the intensive program to run from December to June, including a trip to New Zealand for the first time in its history.

Martin is a dominant forward who caught attention for her 43 goals in 10 games for the Oakleigh Chargers as a bottom-ager this year, while Day is part of the Giants' Academy, and is just as prolific in front of goal.

IPSWICH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Majella Day of the Allies celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025, in Ipswich, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Brisbane's Academy has three inclusions, with stars of this year's national championships Mia Geere, Harlee McIlwain, and Aiyana Pritchard all selected, while Summer Browning is the sole inclusion from Gold Coast's academy program.

Brylee Anderson, sister of 2024 Hawthorn draftee Cody, and Emma Charlton, sister of Adelaide's Teah, offer the family connection.

As anticipated, there is strong New South Wales representation in the 2026 crop. Day, Zoe Curry, and Morgan Stevens have all been selected from the Giants' Academy, while Charlotte Tidemann, and Grace Tracey are inclusions from Sydney's academy program.

The squad will participate in a high-performance camp at the New Zealand campus of Innovation and Sport from December 17 to 21 this year, before two weekend camps and exhibition matches in April and June in 2026.

2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls camp dates

December 17-21: High-performance camp at New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport

April 24-26: Camp in Melbourne + match

June 5-7: Camp in Melbourne + match

2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls squad