Bailee Martin in action during Oakleigh Chargers' clash with Dandenong Stingrays in the 2025 Coates League Girls preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING key forward prospects Bailee Martin and Majella Day headline the 2026 intake into the Marsh AFLW National Academy.

Following in the footsteps of prospective 2025 draftees Chloe Bown, Georja Davies, and Ava Usher, 25 teenagers have been selected for the intensive program to run from December to June, including a trip to New Zealand for the first time in its history.

Martin is a dominant forward who caught attention for her 43 goals in 10 games for the Oakleigh Chargers as a bottom-ager this year, while Day is part of the Giants' Academy, and is just as prolific in front of goal.

IPSWICH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Majella Day of the Allies celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025, in Ipswich, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Brisbane's Academy has three inclusions, with stars of this year's national championships Mia Geere, Harlee McIlwain, and Aiyana Pritchard all selected, while Summer Browning is the sole inclusion from Gold Coast's academy program.

Brylee Anderson, sister of 2024 Hawthorn draftee Cody, and Emma Charlton, sister of Adelaide's Teah, offer the family connection.

As anticipated, there is strong New South Wales representation in the 2026 crop. Day, Zoe Curry, and Morgan Stevens have all been selected from the Giants' Academy, while Charlotte Tidemann, and Grace Tracey are inclusions from Sydney's academy program.

The squad will participate in a high-performance camp at the New Zealand campus of Innovation and Sport from December 17 to 21 this year, before two weekend camps and exhibition matches in April and June in 2026.

2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls camp dates

December 17-21: High-performance camp at New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport
April 24-26: Camp in Melbourne + match
June 5-7: Camp in Melbourne + match

2026 Marsh AFL Academy Girls squad

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Brylee Anderson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

Evie Bingham

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

Summer Browning

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Tweed Coast Tigers

Mia Carlshausen

WA

Perth

Manning

Emma Charlton

SA

South Adelaide

Willunga

Alice Cunnington

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mount Eliza

Zoe Curry

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Oakleigh Chargers

Turvey Park

Majella Day

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Lavington

Cara Dziegielewski

WA

West Perth

Yanchep District

Miyu Endersby

SA

Central District

Angaston

Mia Geere

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

Ruby Geurts

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Red Hill

Emily Mableson

SA

West Adelaide

Unley

Bailee Martin

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

East Malvern

Taya Maxwell

SA

South Adelaide

Reynella

Harlee McIlwain

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Morningside

Greea McKeegan

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

Aiyana Pritchard

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

Scout Semple

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

Morgan Stevens

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong Valley

Lexi Strachan

WA

West Perth

Ocean Ridge

Charlotte Tidemann

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Willoughby

Grace Tracey

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Coast Eagles

Evie Ward

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

Sophie White

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Mt Eliza