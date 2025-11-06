The Giants have won five games in the last three seasons, but Cam Bernasconi believes they are on the right track

Cam Bernasconi speaks to Giants players during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CAM Bernasconi knows what Greater Western Sydney needs to do to begin winning more matches – and at the same time boost his chances of continuing as Giants coach beyond next season.

GWS secured just two wins this year – for a total of five victories in the past three seasons – but showed glimpses of a brighter future in back-to-back triumphs over finals contenders the Western Bulldogs and Sydney.

But the Giants had their season 10 plans thrown into disarray before half-time in their opening game when Alyce Parker sustained a foot injury that soon ruled the star onballer out for the season.

"It's the clearest I've been in what we've got to change," Bernasconi told AFL.com.au. "If we can just win more stoppage and contested possession, it changes the look of our game.

"At the moment we just get smashed at stoppage and centre bounce. It puts us under pressure immediately. We lose territory and our backs are constantly under the pump.

"But we don't want to change anything about our offence, or off turnover, because that's our identity."

Learn More 23:39

Parker is nearing a full recovery from a fractured foot and will be welcomed like a new recruit back into an engine room that took on a fresh look without the dual All-Australian.

Zarlie Goldsworthy and Kaitlyn Srhoj spent more time in the midfield alongside captain Rebecca Beeson, as the Giants laid strong foundations for a formidable onball brigade.

After being fast-tracked into a midfield role in Parker’s absence, Goldsworthy claimed her second club champion award and has been included in the All-Australian squad while Srhoj's speed adds a point of difference.

"We always knew that Alyce was going to be a big out, but it quickly became evident how losing one quality contested player can affect you," Bernasconi said.

"Alyce will be a massive in, but it still doesn't bridge our gap (in clearance and contested possession) enough.

"Zarlie has proven that, while she's a really smart forward, she is a very damaging mid. She'll spend a lot of time around stoppage then shoot forward or just rest closer to goal."

Zarlie Goldsworthy during the AFLW R11 match between GWS and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bernasconi will work alongside the Giants' men's coaches across the off-season with the aim to learn as much as he can to bring back to the women's team, and the midfield group in particular.

The Giants want to add an experienced ball-winner as well as a strong body in the key posts at either end, and have been in discussions with what Bernasconi says are "a few select players".

Eilish O'Dowd is one current player who can already fill multiple roles and should be available for the pre-season after initial fears that she had torn an ACL in the dying stages of the Giants' final game against Port Adelaide.

Eilish O'Dowd in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Henson Park in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bernasconi believes the Irish recruit can become an athletic weapon in the midfield next year, while the Giants intend to sell the Sydney lifestyle to more players from overseas.

"We're always open to bringing in Irish players. The way they're trained suits the way that we play, especially with the speed and power of their game," Bernasconi said.

"We'll get pick two in the draft, at the moment, which would be a massive get. I think we'll take the best talent available.

"Our list manager, Tyson (Bourke), does a great job and he hasn't missed with Goldsworthy, Srhoj and (Sara) Howley."

Kaitlyn Srhoj and Sara Howley run out onto the field ahead of the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The top 10 in the Giants club champion award – with five players aged 23 or under – is a pointer to how their rebuild is tracking after three seasons out of finals contention.

But Bernasconi is under no illusions that the time has come for progress to be shown with more wins and a rise up the ladder, even after he signed a one-year contract extension to take the reins again next season.

"I've loved my time in the W space. It has been enjoyable building the group and I think we have improved, but we haven't had the wins to go with it," Bernasconi said.

"We need to see that next year, for sure. For my sake and the club's sake. I actually welcome the pressure because it needs to happen. If pressure needs to be thrown around to get results, then good, as long as the improvement comes."