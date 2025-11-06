After an unbeaten home and away season, the Kangaroos dominate the AFLW All-Australian squad of 42 players

Blaithin Bogue, Eden Zanker and Zippy Fish. Pictures: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP favourite North Melbourne has dominated the AFLW All-Australian squad, with six players making the cut.

Every team has at least one player selected in the squad of 42, with a final team of 21 to be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.

Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy was overlooked, having kicked 14 goals in her first four games, six in her next five, and missing the final three matches of the season with injury.

Matchwinners Jesse Wardlaw (StK) and Eden Zanker (Melb) could count themselves unlucky after booting 22 goals to finish equal third in the league goalkicking, but consistency may have counted against them, while West Coast defensive duo Zoe Wakfer and Georgie Cleaver ultimately missed the cut in an otherwise lean year for key backs.

The never-ending discussion over the inclusion of wingers has resulted in Niamh Kelly (Adel), Mikayla Bowen (Geel) and Dayna Finn (Carl) in the squad, with a watch over whether they make the final team.

Kangaroos sensation Blaithin Bogue has made the 42 in her first full year of football, having been forced to cool her heels on the sideline last season and develop her skills.

Bogue is one of eight Irishwomen in the squad, alongside Kelly, Finn, Jen Dunne (BL), Erone Fitzpatrick (Carl), Aishling Moloney (Geel), Niamh McLaughlin (GC) and Aine McDonagh (Haw).

Fitzpatrick and Indy Tahau (PA) have capped off triumphant returns from knee reconstructions, while Sydney's Zippy Fish is the sole first-year player to make the cut.

There are 25 players, including Fish, vying for their maiden All-Australian blazers, ensuring the 2025 team has a new look about it.

Meanwhile, champion North defender Emma Kearney is in contention to break her own record and earn a possible ninth selection, while fellow Roo Jasmine Garner and Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff are among the eight players vying for back-to-back selections, with the pair each selected in seven All-Australian teams through their brilliant careers.

Emma Kearney in action during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Brisbane's four nominations includes three potential first-time All-Australians, with Dunne, Jade Ellenger and Courtney Hodder all recognised for terrific seasons with the 2024 grand finalists.

The final team of 21 will be announced on Monday, November 24 at the W Awards.

Check out the full squad below, as well as a club-by-club breakdown and how many nominations each club received.

2025 AFLW ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Blaithin Bogue (North Melbourne), Mikayla Bowen (Geelong), Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne), Mon Conti (Richmond), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Isabel Dawes (Brisbane), Jennifer Dunne (Brisbane), Jade Ellenger (Brisbane), Dayna Finn (Carlton), Zippy Fish (Sydney), Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton), Laura Gardiner (Sydney), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Amy Gaylor (Essendon), Zarlie Goldsworthy (Greater Western Sydney), Montana Ham (Sydney), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Courtney Hodder (Brisbane), Kate Hore (Melbourne), Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide), Emma Kearney (North Melbourne), Niamh Kelly (Adelaide), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Cambridge McCormick (Greater Western Sydney), Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn), Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast), Aishling Moloney (Geelong), Gabby Newton (Fremantle), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Isabelle Pritchard (Western Bulldogs), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Ella Roberts (West Coast), Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide), Tyanna Smith (St Kilda), Mim Strom (Fremantle), Indy Tahau (Port Adelaide), Serene Watson (St Kilda), Tarni White (Collingwood)

Squad members by club

6 - North Melbourne

4 - Brisbane

3 - Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Sydney

2 - Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, St Kilda

1 - Collingwood, Essendon, Gold Coast, Richmond, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

