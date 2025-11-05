Injuries and inconsistency have stripped the Crows of their fear factor in 2025, writes Dylan Bolch

Matthew Clarke speaks to his players during the AFLW R1 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE VERSION of Adelaide that we've seen in 2025 isn't the one that we've come to love in years gone by.

The Crows just haven't played with the same edge, the same ruthlessness and the same flair we've become accustomed to. Once they seemed almost impenetrable, but that's certainly not the case now.

Adelaide encountered its first bump in round one this year when St Kilda dismantled Matthew Clarke's side in an upset victory by 22 points. But that was just a sign of things to come.

The Crows steadied and took care of business against the Cats and the Giants before falling short against Brisbane, which was also yet to hit its straps. The Crows held a three-goal lead going into the final change that day, but were overrun by a fitter, more clinical Lions outfit.

Following that disappointing fadeout, the Crows clinched victories over Hawthorn, Gold Coast and Sydney, but they had lost some of the aura they had possessed in recent years.

Then came the shock of the season. Richmond, which hadn't won a game all season, caused an almighty boilover against the Crows in round eight, sending shockwaves through the rest of the competition.

Monique Conti starred with 34 disposals and a goal, while Ellie McKenzie was on fire with three goals from 24 touches. Richmond's second half blitz, seemingly out of nowhere, had seen the Crows go from top four contenders to battling it out for a place in the eight.

Over the next fortnight, the Crows banked a win against West Coast and were convincingly beaten by North Melbourne, before cross-town rivals Port Adelaide sprung another surprise on the side.

The Power, who came into the clash in 12th place with a win-loss record of 4-6, kicked five unanswered goals during the second and third terms, holding off the Crows in the final term to record their first ever Showdown victory.

With just one round of the home and away season left to play, Adelaide was inside the top eight by less than two per cent.

The Crows' finals hopes hedged on the result of the final match of the home and away season. Beat the Dockers and they were in, while a loss would spell the end of their year and Clarke's time in charge.

The Crows led the Dockers by less than a goal halfway through the final term, before a big grab and goal from 100-gamer Anne Hatchard in the fourth quarter gave them some breathing space. If it weren't for the heroics from co-captain Sarah Allan late in that clash, Fremantle may have prevailed.

It's been a topsy-turvy year for Adelaide. There's been some really strong performances, but there's also been some big downs.

But one thing's for certain - they aren't the side they once were.

Sure, the Crows have had their fair share of injuries this year.

Livewire forward Hannah Munyard hurt her ankle in round one this year and hasn't been seen since, while key forward Caitlin Gould went down early in the club's round five clash with Hawthorn with a gruesome wrist injury. Gould, who was an All-Australian in 2024, missed the next five matches.

Former captain Chelsea Randall hasn't been seen since round five due to concussion, while Sarah Allan missed a fortnight with a quad issue and Teah Charlton battled a hamstring complaint.

Adelaide's season was off to an interesting start before it even began. The club announced that esteemed coach Matthew Clarke - who has won two premierships with the club - would be stepping down at the end of the 2025 season.

Clarke wanted to step down to let the playing group hear a new voice, but was set for one last season at the helm. Several players who were being pursued by rival clubs wanted to stick around for 'Doc' Clarke's last hurrah.

But was it the right call to keep Clarke for another year? It's a question leading AFL.com.au reporter Sarah Black posed on The W Show last week heading into the Fremantle clash.

"It doesn't always work when a coach announces that this would be their last year in charge, quite often it backfires," Black said.

"I do wonder if 'Doc' did go on a year too long. Everything is easier with hindsight, but maybe they would've been better off making a clean break towards the start of the year and resetting and going again a year in advance."

AFL.com.au reporter Riley Beveridge questioned whether there was some "complacency" creeping into Adelaide's side earlier in the year, while host Sarah Olle said the Crows looked "lethargic".

"You just hope that complacency isn't starting to settle in and they're starting to look at what the future looks like beyond Matthew Clarke," Beveridge said after round one on The W Show.

Veteran Randall missed the club’s round one clash due to a family wedding, while her partner and assistant coach Marijana Randall was also absent from that game. The club didn't have an issue with the pair's absence, given they knew about the event over 12 months in advance, but the Crows are certainly a better side with the two present.

Chelsea Randall during Adelaide's AFLW Official Team Photo Day at West Lakes on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Hannah Ewings played that game but found it difficult to make an impact in her first game since missing the entire 2024 campaign with Port Adelaide due to personal reasons. After a year on the sidelines, she struggled with the pace of the game and then spent over a month out of the side before her senior recall.

The Crows took a while to get going and they're yet to fully hit their straps. Luckily for the Crows, the fact the season was extended to 12 games this year means they've been able to cobble together enough wins to feature in finals and perhaps their best is still to come.

Last year, Adelaide had five players named in the extended All-Australian squad. Gould missed a considerable chunk with that wrist injury and Randall with concussion, while forward dynamo Danielle Ponter hasn't managed the same impact as she has previously.

Adelaide's All Australian selections, Chelsea Randall, Chelsea Biddell, Ebony Marinoff and Caitlin Gould, during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

Chelsea Biddell has toiled away in the backline, but even reigning AFLW best and fairest Ebony Marinoff has had a down year by her standards. While her output has still been elite, she hasn't reached the same heights.

Last year Marinoff polled 91 coaches votes to claim the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, but this year she managed 53, ranked eighth in the competition. Meanwhile, 100-gamer Anne Hatchard has also declined this year averaging just 17.8 disposals per game, her lowest tally since 2018, albeit with some more forward time.

Sarah Goodwin has thrived with more midfield time, Maddi Newman continues to be reliable and India Rasheed and Brooke Boileau will be players for the future. But long story short, too many of Adelaide's best players have had down years.

The Crows also didn't make any huge off-season moves. Grace Kelly arrived from St Kilda and Ewings from Port Adelaide, but they lost key position player Najwa Allen to the Hawks and Taylah Levy to the Giants.

Grace Kelly celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

When you compare their off-season to that of reigning premier North Melbourne, who added former Tiger Eilish Sheerin and have found ways to develop the likes of Blaithin Bogue and Tessa Boyd, the Crows have somewhat stagnated.

So has Clarke's farewell tour dragged on too long? Have the players lost focus and become complacent? Should the Crows have just cut ties? Hindsight is a funny thing, but this season hasn't gone to plan. The good news is though, there's still time.

On their day, Adelaide can be one of the most damaging teams in the competition. Sure, the likes of Marinoff, Hatchard and Ponter haven't been at their best this year, but they're still out-and-out stars of the competition.

Adelaide's 2025 leadership group: Chelsea Biddell, Anne Hatchard, Sarah Allan, Ebony Marinoff, Eloise Jones and Jess Allan. Picture: AFL Photos

But they're going to have to do it the hard way. In the past few seasons, the Crows have lost their qualifying final before winning their semi and making it through to a preliminary final. But this year there are no second chances.

Initially it looked as though the Crows would have to travel to Melbourne for an elimination final, but St Kilda's slip up against the Western Bulldogs means the Crows will now host the Saints at Norwood Oval on Sunday afternoon, which is a big win. Instead of heading to Victoria to a ground packed full of Saints fans hungry for success, they'll be battling it out on the familiar Norwood deck.

But the Crows are more than capable and Clarke is one of the best in the business. The players love him and he loves the players.

Emotion is a powerful thing in footy and while the Crows aren't as fearsome as they've been in previous years, coming up against a red-hot Adelaide outfit with a pep in their step this November could cause a few sides some troubles.