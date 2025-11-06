The teams are in for the finals on Friday and Saturday, plus Sunday's squads

Kate Shierlaw, Jess Rentsch and Chelsea Randall. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has regained a dangerous pair of forwards, Jess Rentsch is back for West Coast and Chelsea Randall is in line for a long-awaited return.

Teen dynamo Rentsch returns to West Coast's side for its first ever AFLW final, having completed her suspension for a dangerous tackle last week. It is an important boost for the Eagles as they prepare to face Carlton for the second time in a fortnight, the first of which was a 20-point loss on their home deck.

Ruck Liz McGrath has been dropped to make space for Rentsch.

Adelaide has named winger Niamh Kelly – fresh off her inclusion in the All-Australian squad – to make her comeback from concussion, and Randall is also in line to play her first game since round five, having overcome her own concussion issues.

Randall must still get through the next few days, however, after being named last week and then withdrawn following suspected symptoms experienced after main training.

Premiership forward Kate Shierlaw is back for North Melbourne after being rested last week, and the return of dangerous forward Vikki Wall only further strengthens the reigning premiers' side.

Notably, tough utility Eilish Sheerin has not been named to return from her hamstring injury that has kept her on the sidelines since her late exclusion in round eight. Amy Gavin Mangan and Ariana Hetherington have both been dropped.

Young forward Lila Keck and raw defender Siofra O'Connell have both been omitted for Carlton's first final since 2020, as Mia Austin and Amelia Velardo come back into the side.

Hawthorn has lost first-year tall Elli Symonds for the remainder of the season to a foot injury. Jess Vukic has come into the side to face North Melbourne in Friday night's qualifying final, as in-season replacement signing Nat Exon maintains her place in the team.

Jess Vukic kicks the ball during the AFLW R6 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at Victoria Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is optimistic that important trio Paige Trudgeon, Nicola Barr and Olivia Vesely will make their return from respective ankle, foot and calf injuries for its maiden final, all added to the extended squad.

Replacement signing Lilu Hung has also been named as a potential debutant, with the only confirmed out Arianna Clarke.

The club must travel to South Australia to face the finals-hardened Crows after its round 12 loss to the Bulldogs resulted in a significant drop in percentage.

Brisbane captain Breanna Koenen is on track to return from a hamstring injury, added to the club's extended squad to take on Melbourne in Sunday's qualifying final alongside forward pair Poppy Boltz and Rania Crozier. Cathy Svarc has been named, after her suspension for a hit on Collingwood's Kalinda Howarth was overturned at the Tribunal on Wednesday evening.

Young trio Jemma Rigoni, Molly O'Hehir, and Alyssia Pisano have been added to the Demons' squad of 24, in the hopes of playing their first AFLW final.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Shierlaw, V.Wall

Out: A.Gavin Mangan (omitted), A.Hetherington (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Vukic

Out: E.Symonds (foot)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Carlton v West Coast at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: M.Austin, A.Velardo

Out: S.O'Connell (omitted), L.Keck (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: J.Rentsch

Out: L.McGrath (omitted)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: J.Rigoni, M.O'Hehir, A.Pisano

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: B.Koenen, P.Boltz, R.Crozier

Out: Nil

Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: C.Randall, N.Kelly, L.Tarlinton

Out: Nil

ST KILDA

In: P.Trudgeon, N.Barr, O.Vesely, L.Hung

Out: Ar.Clarke (omitted)