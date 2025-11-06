Ahead of facing the Hawks for the second time in as many weeks, the Roos believe they are ready for the challenge

Darren Crocker addresses his players during North Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach Darren Crocker says the Kangaroos are prepared for whatever Hawthorn throws at them in Friday night's qualifying final.

Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster commented during the week that his coaching staff had saved their best tactics for finals, choosing not to use them against the Kangaroos in their round 12 game last week.

The two sides, who had previously never met, will now play each other for the second time in seven days when they meet on Friday night at Ikon Park.

"I actually didn't see it (what Webster said) myself. I've heard about it," Crocker said at Arden Street on Thursday morning.

"We just feel they can throw the kitchen sink at us if they want but we've got great confidence, which comes from all the evidence that we've given ourselves over a long period of time that our best footy holds up and the players have got great trust and belief that if we can play to our identity and play our way, we're just an extremely hard team to beat.

"I look forward to being challenged tomorrow night in the coaches' box with what Dan wants to throw at us. I'm pretty sure, as a coaching group and playing group, we'll be prepared for what comes."

Learn More 23:39

There's been talk of a new rivalry after Hawthorn was absent at Jasmine Garner's guard of honour last week, when the midfield champion was chaired from the ground after her 100th game.

Crocker refused to believe that was a deliberate move by the Hawks.

"I think at the end of the day it was probably just a slip up by them," he said.

"I'm sure it wasn't meant in a disrespectful manner. Yeah, sure, someone probably should have taken control of that. But yeah, it is what it is. It's happened and we move on."

Learn More 19:05

The North coach was asked about the club's interest in former No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner after AFL.com.au revealed earlier this week that the Roos had emerged as a shock contender for the Western Bulldogs forward.

The youngster has struggled to cement her place at the Dogs, playing just eight games in her two seasons at Whitten Oval.

"That's for people back room to deal with," Crocker said.

"From my perspective, I've just got a job to do as a coach to make sure our group is really focused on this campaign in particular tomorrow night and making sure that we're well prepared and we can bring our best football tomorrow night."