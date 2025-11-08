Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's elimination final between Carlton and West Cost

Keeley Sherar in action during Carlton's elimination final against West Coast on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON and West Coast will be out to keep their premiership dreams alive in a do-or-die elimination final at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.

It's unfamiliar territory for both sides, with the Eagles playing in their first ever final and the Blues playing in their first final since 2020.

The Blues and Eagles will be familiar with each other, having met just last week in the final round of the season where Carlton claimed a 20-point win after storming home with a four-goal-to-one final term.

That game was on the Eagles' home turf, however the tables have turned on the venue this week.

Teen dynamo Jess Rentsch returns to West Coast's side, having completed her suspension for a dangerous tackle last week, with Liz McGrath omitted from the side.

Young forward Lila Keck and raw defender Siofra O'Connell have both been dropped, with Mia Austin and Amelia Velardo coming back into the side.