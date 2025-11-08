The Blues have crushed the Eagles in their elimination final

FOR THE second time in as many weeks, Carlton proved too good for West Coast.

But unlike last week, the Blues' win in Saturday's elimination final ended the Eagles' season.

Carlton piled on six goals in the third quarter, two coming through livewire forward Sophie McKay, separating the two sides as the Blues went on to win 9.6 (60) to 2.7 (19) win in front of a crowd of 3420.

The 41-point win sets up a semi-final between Carlton and Hawthorn next week.

It was a wet and miserable day in Melbourne, but some of the competition's brightest young stars shone, creating an entertaining contest despite the challenging conditions.

The Blues' young players lifted in the third quarter. Sophie McKay booted two goals to go with her eight disposals in the third, while Poppy Scholz finally got the better of her match-up with Jess Rentsch, kicking a goal of her own.

But there were two other Blues who played starring roles. Carlton's Irish duo, Erone Fitzpatrick and Dayna Finn, looked right at home in the cold and wet conditions, providing run and carry as they sent the Blues into attack.

The two Irish recruits, who were both named in the All-Australian squad during the week, kicked two goals each, while Fitzpatrick had 23 disposals.

For the Eagles, it was also their young stars who stood up in their club's biggest game in its short history. Ella Roberts battled hard all day, as did Lucia Painter, who had an injury scare in the first quarter after knocking her knee in a marking contest.

The game was the last for inaugural AFLW player Dana Hooker, who has announced her retirement.

Tara Bohanna continued in her quest to be the recruit of the year, the key forward providing a tall marking target for the Blues inside 50. The former Gold Coast captain kicked one major and had 10 disposals.

Though the Eagles will be disappointed that their season has come to an end, the young side has taken another step forward under coach Daisy Pearce.

Pearce will no doubt be proud of her side's efforts in 2025, and even though they were down by 45 points at three-quarter time, the Eagles fought hard and outscored the Blues in the final term.

Veteran Belinda Smith was the only injury for the day, hurting her hamstring in the first quarter, prematurely ending her 75th game.

Touching tribute

Mia Austin has had a challenging few weeks following the passing of her young cousin, Ben, in a tragic cricket accident. Austin took her moments in Saturday's final, providing the first goal assist and kicking one of her own in the third quarter. Following her goal, Austin saluted to the sky, in recognition of her cousin, while every one of her teammates swarmed her with hugs and cheers in a moment to remember.

Hooker hangs up the boots ... again

Former Fremantle and West Coast best and fairest Dana Hooker retired from the competition for the second time on Saturday. Following the Eagles' round 12 loss last week, Hooker was chaired from the ground by teammates as the side thought it was its final game of the year. But Essendon's shock win over Sydney meant West Coast's season remained alive, allowing Hooker to play one more game. There was no chair on Saturday, but there's no doubt Hooker will be remembered as one of the best inaugural players from Western Australia.

Up next

Carlton's finals series will continue when it faces Hawthorn next week. The two sides have met once this season in round two, the Hawks winning on that occasion by eight points. For West Coast, its season is over and it will look towards 2026.

CARLTON 2.3 2.4 8.6 9.6 (60)

WEST COAST 0.0 1.2 1.3 2.7 (19)

GOALS

Carlton: S.McKay 2, Fitzpatrick 2, Finn 2, Scholz, Bohanna, Austin

West Coast: Roberts, Painter

BEST

Carlton: Fitzpatrick, S.McKay, Harrington, Guerin, Finn

West Coast: Roberts, Britton, Thomas, Painter, Swanson

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

West Coast: Smith (hamstring)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,420 at Ikon Park