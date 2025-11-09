The Demons and Hawks need to buck a recent trend to stay alive in 2025

Hawthorn players look dejected after their qualifying final loss to North Melbourne on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S the trend that will have Melbourne and Hawthorn nervous heading into their semi-finals.

The Demons (beaten by Brisbane) and the Hawks (beaten by North Melbourne) must rebound from qualifying final losses to keep their 2025 seasons alive, facing Adelaide and Carlton respectively.

And both would be well aware of the early trend since the AFLW expanded to 18 clubs in season seven (2022) and moved to a top-eight finals system for the first time.

In every season since, one team has made a straight-sets exit.

Richmond was the first of those, bundled out by North Melbourne in a semi-final after losing to Brisbane in week one, having finished fourth on the ladder in 2022.

The following season it was the Demons, who went 8-2 during the home and away season to finish second on the ladder.

Learn More 16:28

But after being thrashed by the Kangaroos in a qualifying final, Melbourne fell short in a thriller against Geelong.

Last year, it was heartbreak for the Hawks.

After going 10-1 to finish second on the ladder, Hawthorn lost two thrillers at Ikon Park, falling short against Brisbane (six points) and Port Adelaide (one point), with the Power coming back from a 22-point three-quarter time deficit.

It leaves the Demons and Hawks needing to buck a recent trend to stay alive in 2025.

AFLW straight-sets exits in top-eight era

2022, S7: Richmond

2023: Melbourne

2024: Hawthorn