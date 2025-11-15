Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's AFLW semi-finals

Kate Hore (left) and Anne Hatchard. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE will be out to avoid another straight-sets exit when it hosts Adelaide in the first of Saturday's semi-finals at Ikon Park.

The Demons, who did not make finals last season, were bundled out in the semi-finals in 2023 after earning the double chance.

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

A loss last week to Brisbane sees the Dees meet the Crows in the semi-finals, with the Crows coming off a comprehensive elimination final victory over St Kilda.

The Crows struggled at times throughout the home and away season but found form when it mattered, putting the Saints to the sword last Sunday to head into this weekend's game with momentum.

After a few hours' break, Hawthorn will host Carlton at Ikon Park in the evening time slot, with the Blues up and about after a resounding win over West Coast in their elimination final last Saturday.

The Hawks will no doubt still be smarting after a goalless performance against reigning premier North Melbourne last Friday night.

HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Injuries have hit the Hawks hard, with Aine McDonagh and Emily Everist missing through injuries picked up against the Roos.

Despite technically being the away team, the Blues will use the home change rooms after the Hawks elected to use the away rooms.