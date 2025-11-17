Melbourne's Kate Hore put in a game for the ages to get her side home against Adelaide

Kate Hore celebrates during the AFLW Semi Final between Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park, November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO IS the best player in the AFLW?

Conversation surrounding the best player in the competition has re-emerged after Melbourne skipper Kate Hore put in one of the best all-time performances the game has seen over the weekend.

Hore put in a history-making performance when she helped lead the Demons to their 11-point semi-final win over Adelaide on Saturday afternoon at Ikon Park.

The 30-year-old became the first person in the AFLW to collect 26 disposals and kick three goals in a final, to go along with her seven marks, seven intercept possessions, six score involvements and 355m gained.

"Twenty-six disposals, seven marks, [she] went back at times and played a really key role as a plus one defensively," said ex-player Kate McCarthy on this week’s episode of The Wrap.

"She was the first player in AFLW finals history to have 25 or more disposals and kick three goals. It was an all-time performance for an all-time person, an all-time player."

Melbourne's win over Adelaide sets up a mouth-watering preliminary final between the Demons and league powerhouse North Melbourne this Saturday afternoon.

Learn More 01:36

The two sides will meet for the first time this year, the pair finishing first and second on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.

Hore will come up against another one of the game's greats, North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner.

"Do you think there's an argument for the best player in the game?," said McCarthy.

"There's a lot of talk around Jas Garner, and maybe because we didn't see her this weekend, we've got the recency bias for Kate Hore. Ella Roberts as well.

"Those three, it's hard to work out who is number one on the podium there with Jas Garner, Kate Hore and Ella Roberts. They are three of the best players in the comp."

Learn More 02:03

Melbourne and North Melbourne haven't met since round three, 2024, when the Kangaroos won by 50 points.

McCarthy feels the Demons will take momentum into the game this weekend off the back of their big win over the Crows, a match the former Brisbane and St Kilda player described as the best game of the year.

"There's been some really red-hot games of football this year in AFLW, but none probably with this on the line, a do-or-die, so for me this is the best game of the year that we've seen.

"It was a huge performance from Melbourne and they'll take a lot of momentum out of this win. It was probably the best game of the year."