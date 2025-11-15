The schedule for the third week of the 2024 NAB AFLW finals series has been announced

Blaithin Mackin is tackled by Vikki Wall during the round three AFLW match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Casey Fields on September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will host Melbourne in a Saturday afternoon blockbuster, while Brisbane plays Carlton for a Grand Final spot on Saturday night.

After a week off, the Kangaroos welcome the Demons to Ikon Park at 3.05pm AEDT next weekend.

The Demons proved too strong for the Crows on Saturday afternoon.

Melbourne will be aiming to reach its first AFLW Grand Final since 2022 (S7) against a North Melbourne outfit aiming for a 26th consecutive victory and a chance for a second premiership in as many seasons.

Meanwhile, Brisbane will be aiming to reach a fourth consecutive Grand Final, with Carlton looking to break into the upper echelon after sinking the Hawks.

The Lions will host the Blues at Brighton Homes Arena at 6.35pm AEST (7.35pm AEDT) on Saturday night.

Tickets for Week Three of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Monday, November 17, with a priority sales window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.



Ticket prices across all weeks of the Finals Series have been frozen from 2024.

Junior fans (under 18) can attend finals matches in Week Three free of charge, however, must redeem a ticket in advance of the match via Ticketmaster.



Ticket prices for adults are frozen at $20 for Preliminary Finals.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

First Preliminary Final

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT