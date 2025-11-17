Mimi Hill's decision to follow an old British superstition may be bringing luck to Princes Park

Mimi Hill in action during the Carlton AFLW training session at Ikon Park on November 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON vice-captain Mimi Hill buried a sausage outside Princes Park, hoping for good weather in the Blues' first final in five years.

The rain poured down that night, but Carlton snagged a win - and hasn't lost since.

The red-hot Blues are cooking with gas ahead of their AFLW preliminary final against Brisbane and believe a sneaky superstition has played a part.

Hill successfully "manifested" an early return from a calf injury, prompting one of the Blues' media staffers to make a suggestion ahead of facing West Coast in their home elimination final on November 8.

The star midfielder was filmed planting a snag outside their home ground - mimicking a British superstition of burying a sausage the night before a wedding in the hopes of attracting good weather.

"(Blues staffer Matisse Shields) was like, 'Well, Mim would be perfect to bury a sausage' - which is still buried out there, I think," Hill said after Carlton's semi-final win over Hawthorn.

"It's working, so we're not going to dig it up.

"No-one's getting married. It was a weather sausage for that game against West Coast - but it did not work. So now we're just leaning into like a winning sausage."

Hill wouldn't reveal what type of sausage she'd buried.

But there is clearly some cheeky beef with Brisbane, who the Blues beat on the road in round three.

That was the moment everything clicked for Carlton, and Hill - coming off a star turn in the semi-final win over Hawthorn - is adamant they won't be daunted by the Lions' impressive finals record.

"I don't think so, just because round three, we played them up there and had a really good game," she said.

Players celebrate following the AFLW Round 3 match between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, August 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"That was probably the first game where everything clicked for us.

"So we have confidence from that, but also, I think we've probably already exceeded expectations, so now we're just really having fun with it."

That fun has included team line-dancing sessions, singing and ebullient goal celebrations.

Hill has had a "front-row seat" to watch first-year gun Sophie McKay kicking goals and following with lively celebrations - such as feigning hamstring and shoulder injuries - to shimmy her way into the Blues' hearts.

"I've never had this much fun playing footy," Hill said.

"And I mean, that's easy to say, like we haven't been as successful in the past, but I honestly just feel really happy to be out there."

The Blues have become the must-watch team of the AFLW, while winning four games on the bounce.

Hill has every reason to believe it's a team that can knock over Brisbane, and then likely unbeaten reigning premiers North Melbourne, to go all the way.

"Hopefully we're building towards two games of four-quarter footy and you never know what will happen. Anything's possible," she said.

"I might bury another sausage and we'll see."