Belle Dawes says Brisbane is ready to face Carlton after Sophie McKay said the resurgent Blues were coming for them

Belle Dawes at the AFL Academy Girls Jumper Presentation Function at Marvel Stadium on April 05, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BELLE Dawes has bought into the byplay ahead of Saturday’s preliminary final, telling Carlton that Brisbane will be ready and waiting at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

The Blues have been the feel-good story of 2025, bolting to the penultimate weekend following a commanding win against Hawthorn at the weekend that continued their brilliant season.

And following the 46-point triumph, dynamic first-year forward Sophie McKay had a cheeky message for the Lions in her post-match interview.

"We're comin' for ya," the teenager said with a huge smile.

The message was received loud and clear by Dawes, who spoke to media on Monday, complete with a prop to answer the inevitable question about McKay’s quip.

"I actually brought something for that," Dawes said, producing a cardboard cutout of her own screaming face.

"This is how I feel about that," she said while laughing.

"They're coming for us. Come on, come to Brighton Homes Arena, we're pumped for it."

Dawes said she loved McKay's fun-loving nature.

"Footy is entertainment. It pops off on the media, but I think we're going to let our footy do the talking on the day."

And Brisbane needs to let its footy do the talking after Carlton got the better of them by 14 points at the same venue earlier in the season.

Brisbane will line up for its sixth consecutive preliminary final following eight wins on the trot to right a scratchy start to the season.

Isabel Dawes celebrates during the AFLW Round 11 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, February 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dawes is always one of the Lions' fire-starters with her infectious energy, and was at it again in the qualifying final win over Melbourne with her intensity around the contest.

"We're very competitive, we like winning," she said.

"Any team we have a loss against, we have that extra fight to want to atone for that loss.

"There’s definitely a bit of hunger.

"Earlier in the season we were missing tackles, and we're known for our pressure, and when our pressure is up, our tackling is efficient. That's when we play our best. That's going to be key, especially in a final."

Brisbane defender Jen Dunne is expected to take her place against the Blues after finishing the win over Melbourne with a knee injury.