A surprise mid-season promotion has brought the Brothwell twins' footy journeys closer than ever as they await thier draft dream

Mizuki (left) and Nalu Brothwell in action. Pictures: AFL Photos

Draft Diaries is back for a third year, introducing Bond University's young gun Ava Usher and rising Dandenong Stingrays star Mizuki Brothwell to the wider footy world. Both players are eligible for the Telstra AFLW Draft in December, with Usher tied to Gold Coast through its club academy.

This is Brothwell's final check-in for the year, and for this edition, she is joined by twin sister Nalu.

You can catch up on Mizuki's first and second check-ins below.

NALU Brothwell started her last season of junior football proud of twin Mizuki's achievements.

But she was also slightly wistful, watching on as Mizuki took part in the Marsh AFLW Academy while she was only participating in the Coates Talent League with Dandenong Stingrays.

Then came the call-up halfway through the year – the Academy side was short on numbers for its match against an All-Star side, and Nalu had been promoted.

"I was mostly happy for her, because I think we're both always happy for each other when we have achievements like that, and obviously a bit devastated, but it was bittersweet," Nalu said.

"I was actually in the All-Stars team first, and then just randomly 'Tarks' (Tarkyn Lockyer, head coach of the Academy) gave me a call, and he just let me know that there was a spot free, and that I was in it. I was pretty shocked, I actually wasn't expecting it, but I was so excited, and a little bit nervous.

"[My family] were really proud of me, because obviously not getting the call up first, [I was] a bit devastated, but they were so happy and supportive."

The netballing pair came to football fairly late in the piece, only picking up the sport in the last few years.

The identical twins – Mizuki stands at 174cm and Nalu at 172cm, although the latter swears she was also 174cm when measured earlier this year – have both improved in leaps and bounds this year.

"[Mizuki's] run and carry, she loves to attack the ball from the backline. She gets a lot of it too, and she uses it well. Now she's a great kick, I reckon," Nalu said.

Mizuki Brothwell in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Nalu started her year as a forward, but spent more time through the midfield as the year progressed.

"She's definitely trained so much, [she's improved] everywhere, I reckon, like, definitely her running and her confidence to just hit a kick and that kind of stuff," Mizuki said about her sister.

"Just her fundamentals, I think have definitely improved a lot."

Nalu Brothwell handpasses during the 2025 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The pair say they often have the same likes and dislikes, although there's one clear area of disagreement – capsicum.

"Most people would say we're pretty similar," Mizuki said.

"We’re always around each other, got the same friend group. We've got pretty similar traits, we're very competitive, we're very motivated people, I feel. Not really sure what's the difference between us."

"Well, on the footy field, we're like forward-back, but other than that – I feel like we have pretty similar traits on the footy field as well, like speed and run and aerial stuff, but we're actually pretty similar," Nalu added.

"We like different things, like food and stuff. Nalu loves capsicum. She'll eat capsicum all day, and I hate it," Mizuki said.

"I won't eat it alllll day. If it's in a meal, 'Miz' gives me hers," Nalu justified.

Mizuki Brothwell during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to the draft itself, there's a real possibility the two will be drafted to different states, given all players can now be selected by interstate teams, rather than the former opt-in process.

The Brothwells have always had separate bedrooms – in Mizuki's words, "we'd get so sick of each other, otherwise" – but potentially living on other sides of the country is a different matter altogether.

"We have thought about it. It'll definitely be different, a very different experience, because being with each other all the time, but we're willing to do whatever. It'll be different, but we can still see each other," Nalu said.

Nalu Brothwell during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

With the draft now less than a month away, the pair are eagerly awaiting their football future.

"I'm mainly excited about it at the moment. Not putting too much thought around it, because otherwise I'll get too stressed, but just hoping I've done enough and excited to see what happens," Mizuki said.

"Obviously the season's over, so we can't do much more at the moment, we just have to sit and wait around. Little bit nervous, you never know what's going to happen, so you have to prepare yourself for any situation," Nalu said.