Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich says his side can match it with the all-conquering North Melbourne in next week's AFLW Grand Final

Craig Starcevich celebrates Brisbane's preliminary final win over Carlton on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AHEAD of a third-straight Grand Final against North Melbourne next Saturday night, Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich says there’s a roadmap to beating the competition juggernaut.

The Lions were the last team to defeat Darren Crocker’s outfit when they won the 2023 premiership by 17 points.

Since then, the Kangaroos have been unstoppable, but following his team’s powerful 35-point preliminary final win over Carlton, Starcevich says his Lions can cause a boilover.

“I’m really looking forward to it because the type of footy we’ve been playing, I think we can challenge anyone,” he said.

“It’s one-all at the moment. They’ve got the amazing run (of wins). We’re also on a run at the moment.”

The Lions coach was driving the two hours from his home to Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday during North Melbourne’s gripping win over Melbourne, but said he heard enough to know the Kangaroos were beatable.

"I’ll have a look at what they did, but obviously we’ve played each other a fair few times so we’ve got a fair idea of what each other do," Starcevich said.

“They’ve got incredible strengths all over the ground, North, so we’ll have a look at what worked for Melbourne, but we’ve got some weapons of our own we want to unleash as well.

“I think we’re in really good hunting form at the moment, getting after the opposition. I think that makes it hard for nay team to get their game going.

“Let’s just wait and see. We’ve beaten Melbourne twice in the past month, who I really rate as a top-line team, and they got really close to North today.

“It’s a nice little roadmap for what we might confront next week.”

After dominating field position during the first half against the Blues, Brisbane was finally able to put its ascendency on the scoreboard with a six-goal third quarter.

Starcevich said he was thrilled small forward Ruby Svarc had a night to remember, kicking four goals, reflecting on her journey from outstanding athlete to impactful footballer over the past four years.

For Carlton, it was a disappointing finish to an incredible season.

The Blues did well to hang in for a half, but Brisbane’s overwhelming power around the contest and running away from it was too much.

“I go straight into reflection mode across the season and the way our group has performed this year and developed, and to get to a prelim final and play Brisbane in Brisbane has been a great effort by our team,” coach Mathew Buck said.

“We got found out a little bit tonight, but overall I walk away really proud of what we’ve achieved this year.”