The AFL is pleased to confirm the fixture and provide ticketing information for the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final, which will be held under lights on Saturday 29 November at IKON Park.
Grand Final – Saturday 29 November, 7:45pm AEDT/ 6:45pm AEST
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Brisbane Lions
IKON Park
AFLW General Manager Emma Moore said she was excited about the NAB AFLW Grand Final.
“After 12 home and away rounds and an enthralling finals series we’re down to the final two teams, the Kangaroos and the Lions, who will go head-to-head in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final – I can’t wait for Saturday, it’s going to be a thrilling game,” Moore said.
“We’re excited to host the grand final at IKON Park and hope fans of both clubs get behind their teams and pack out the stadium in their colours.
“Tickets go on sale on Monday and like the entire AFLW Finals Series, ticket prices have been frozen from 2024 for the grand final. Adults are $35 each and $5 for children under 18, while a family of four can attend for $70, essentially meaning two kids go for free.
“It’s important AFLW remains affordable and accessible for everyone. We want as many people as possible to experience finals footy and the unique atmosphere of attending the AFLW.”
Ticketing:
Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday 24 November, with a priority sales window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.
Ticket prices across all weeks of the Finals Series, including the Grand Final have been frozen from 2024.
Tickets to the 2025 NAB AFL W Grand Final are $35 for adults and $5 for juniors (U18), with a family package priced at $70 (two adults and two juniors), allowing juniors to attend for free.
Broadcast:
The 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, 7plus, Fox Footy on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and Binge.
Transport
A FREE shuttle bus service will run on Saturday to help fans get to IKON Park and attend the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final. The bus will be running from 6pm until 11pm on a continuous loop with two stops: Melbourne Zoo and Royal Park Train Station and then IKON Park.