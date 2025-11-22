For the third time in as many years, North Melbourne and Brisbane will face off in the ultimate AFLW decider

Brisbane and North Melbourne are seen ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will host Brisbane in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, November 29 after the two sides won their respective preliminary finals.

The Kangaroos prevailed over Melbourne by 10 points on Saturday afternoon in the toughest challenge of their 26-game winning streak so far, while the Lions dispatched with big-improver Carlton by 35 points on Saturday night.

With hosting rights for the Grand Final determined by the highest-ranked team, North Melbourne's position as minor premier means the side will host the decider at Ikon Park.

Tickets will go on sale for club and AFL members at 12pm AEDT on Monday, November 24, and 2pm the same day for the general public.

AFLW boss Emma Moore confirmed earlier this month that an Ikon Park Grand Final would be played under lights.

The Roos and Lions have featured in the past two AFLW Grand Finals, with each side winning one each.

The Roos won in 2024 by 30 points, and the Lions by 17 in 2023.

It will be the Lions' seventh Grand Final appearance in 10 seasons, and the third for the Roos.