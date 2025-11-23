Take a look at the leading contenders for the 2025 AFLW Best and Fairest Award

Ash Riddell celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Monday night see North Melbourne's tireless Ash Riddell officially crowned as the AFLW's best?

The competition's leading player for 2025 will be crowned at the W Awards on Monday night and AFL.com.au's vote count indicates it could be a landslide victory for the Roos' endurance machine, who has already secured the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

This year saw Riddell break her own AFLW disposal record twice in the space of three weeks, giving her three of the top five all-time individual disposal tallies, all recorded in 2025.

The official B&F award is determined by umpire voting, but AFL.com.au's count - where votes are recorded on a 3-2-1 basis by the journalist assigned to each match - indicates it could be a thumping win.

Such has been Riddell's dominance this season, she had sewn up equal top spot in AFL.com.au's count with three rounds remaining, and had won outright with two games to spare.

Last year's AFLW best and fairest, Ebony Marinoff, finished equal-second alongside Roos champion Jas Garner.

Melbourne's Tyla Hanks finished fourth, with West Coast young gun Ella Roberts rounding out the top five.

North Melbourne only conceded three of a possible 72 votes all season – one to Mikayla Bowen and two to Georgia Nanscawen – with Riddell and Garner registering 53 of North's 69 total votes, an astonishing 77 per cent of the team's massive tally.

By comparison, Collingwood players received just 19 votes for the season (from a possible 72), with midfielder Brit Bonnici earning 14 herself.

AFL.com.au's AFLW player of the year

31 votes – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

22 – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Jas Garner (North Melbourne)

20 – Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

18 – Ella Roberts (West Coast)

17 – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

16 – Kate Hore (Melbourne)

15 – Eliza West (Hawthorn), Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

14 – Brit Bonnici (Collingwood)

Your club's leading vote-getter

Adelaide – Ebony Marinoff (22 votes)

Brisbane – Ally Anderson (12)

Carlton – Dayna Finn (11)

Collingwood – Brit Bonnici (14)

Essendon – Georgia Nanscawen (12)

Fremantle – Gabby Newton (11)

Geelong – Georgie Prespakis (17)

Gold Coast – Charlie Rowbottom (10)

GWS – Zarlie Goldsworthy (nine)

Hawthorn – Eliza West (15)

Melbourne – Tyla Hanks (20)

North Melbourne – Ash Riddell (31)

Port Adelaide – Matilda Scholz (13)

Richmond – Monique Conti (12)

St Kilda – Tyanna Smith (12)

Sydney – Laura Gardiner (15)

West Coast – Ella Roberts (18)

Western Bulldogs – Isabelle Pritchard (13)

Club-by-club tally

(maximum 72 votes on offer)

North Melbourne – 69

Melbourne – 52

Brisbane – 46

Carlton – 46

Hawthorn – 42

St Kilda – 40

Sydney – 40

Adelaide – 39

Fremantle – 36

West Coast – 36

Port Adelaide – 34

Geelong – 32

Western Bulldogs – 30

Essendon – 26

Richmond – 21

Gold Coast – 20

GWS – 20

Collingwood – 19