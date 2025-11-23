ARIA Award winning electronic duo Peking Duk will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday. Photo: Pat Stevenson

The AFL is excited to announce ARIA Award-winning electronic duo Peking Duk will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday, 29 November at IKON Park.

Fresh from performing to packed crowds on their national Thrills regional tour — which included 40 shows across the country — Peking Duk will bring their trademark infectious energy to the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final, which returns under lights following last year’s historic night decider.

Peking Duk have cemented themselves as one of Australia’s biggest acts, known for their hits such as ‘High’, ‘Stranger’ and ‘Fire’, and unforgettable live performances at some of the world’s biggest festivals. The Canberra-born duo — Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles – have collected 27 platinum music awards and surpassed more than 400 million streams worldwide.

No strangers to the sporting stage, Peking Duk have previously headlined major sporting events and festival slots around the world and are set to light up the crowd at IKON Park.

On Saturday, Peking Duk will feature guest artists including Ben Woolner, Kye and Lucy Lucy and perform a host of their top hits. In addition to the duo’s set, Keli Holiday will take to the stage for a special performance of his recent chart-topping single DANCING2.

Reuben Styles, one half of the electronic duo Peking Duk, said they were pumped to be part of the AFLW’s biggest day of the year.

“To get the call up and have the chance to play at the NAB AFLW Grand Final is a huge honour for us and to be offered the chance to play at one of the fastest growing leagues in the world, and not just during the season but at the Grand Final is an extremely exciting opportunity,” Styles said.

“We are going to put everything we can into this, we are going to revamp the live energy and bring all the best singers and performers that we can to make this the best performance we can do.”

AFL Executive General Manager Customer, Commercial and Technology Bec Haagsma said she was thrilled to have Peking Duk perform at the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

“We know fans will be excited to have Peking Duk headlining the NAB AFLW Grand Final celebrations, they’ll hit the stage for the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment and bring the energy as we gear up for the big clash in this milestone 10th season,” Haagsma said.

“The Telstra Pre-Game Show is always a fan favourite, and this year we’re taking it up a notch. Peking Duk’s high-energy set will fire up the crowd and set the scene for an epic showdown between the Kangaroos and Lions.

“Huge thanks to our partner Telstra for their support of AFLW and helping us deliver world-class entertainment to fans before the first ball-up.”

Telstra Head of Brand and Marketing Communication, Alita McMenamin said:

“It’s sure to be an electrifying start to the AFLW Grand Final with Peking Duk igniting IKON Park. We hope to create an unforgettable atmosphere as the dynamic duo take the stage, so fans can enjoy world-class music and sport in one spectacular day,” McMenamin said.

“We’re proud to support the growth and success of AFLW and the Australian music industry alike through this year’s Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.”

The 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will take place on Saturday, 29 November at 7.45pm at IKON Park between North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Brisbane Lions.

Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday 24 November, with a priority sales window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.

Ticket prices across all weeks of the Finals Series, including the Grand Final have been frozen from 2024.



Tickets to the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final are $35 for adults and $5 for juniors (U18), with a family package priced at $70 (two adults and two juniors), allowing juniors to attend for free.