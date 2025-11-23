Erin Phillips ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has appointed AFLW champion Erin Phillips as its new general manager of women's football.

The Suns parted ways with inaugural manager Fiona Sessarago at the conclusion of the season, and it is understood the two-time league best and fairest was high on the club's wish list as a replacement.

Phillips has captained both Adelaide and Port Adelaide, and has extensive experience in the US as a basketballer in the WNBA, as well as representing Australia at the Olympics.

Since her retirement at the end of 2023, she has combined her work for the AFL as a football performance lead alongside former Geelong skipper Joel Selwood with commentary duties for the 7 Network.

As part of her AFL role, she has been a conduit for AFLW players into head office, supported the football operations team across game analysis, talent pathways and player movement, and has toured AFLW clubs around the country in a support and feedback capacity.

"This role brings together everything that I'm really passionate about; working in a team, working in high performance, building a program and helping athletes get the absolute best out of themselves and hopefully we can have some success through that," Phillips said.

"I've had over 24 years of experience working in elite programs all around the world. So, I've been blessed to see how some of the great ones operate and learn from ones that haven't done so well.

"I want this culture to be team first – I want people to walk through these doors and love being here and I want them to come here, get better and go home and can't wait to come back tomorrow.

"Tracy and I moving four kids from Adelaide to the Gold Coast speaks volumes of just how much I believe in this club and this team. I wouldn't have even considered (it) if I didn't have that full belief that this team can be an absolute powerhouse."

Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans said he was thrilled to have appointed Phillips to the role.

"With an extensive and decorated background in both elite basketball and football, Erin embodies the ambition and professionalism we want to instil within our young and developing group," Evans said.

"We believe her knowledge and expertise will help provide the tools to develop a high performing environment that ultimately drives success within our women’s program.

"We're excited to see our football club grow and develop under Erin's guidance in the years to come."

The arrival of Phillips at the Suns follows the departure in September of long-time footy boss Wayne Campbell, with the club confirming last month that Craig Cameron will step up to fill that role.

AFL executive general manager of football operations Laura Kane confirmed Phillips would maintain her role on the AFLW competition committee.

"Since taking on the role of Football Performance Lead at the AFL, along with Joel Selwood, Erin has done an outstanding job of engaging and supporting the AFL and AFLW leadership groups across the competition and has contributed immensely through her role on the AFLW competition committee," Kane said.

"Her knowledge and experience will be an asset to the Suns and Queensland footy as the game continues to grow, and it's terrific to see another accomplished player join the likes of Daisy Pearce (West Coast) and Lauren Arnell (Port Adelaide) leading in our AFLW programs."

Wooden spooner Gold Coast is due for an influx in talent in December's Telstra AFLW Draft, with up to 10 draft-eligible players from its bulging Academy.

Midfielder Sunny Lappin, the daughter of former Carlton and St Kilda player Matthew, has knocked back the father-daughter opportunity to play in Victoria and will instead stay with her Academy club up north, while Ava Usher, Dekota Baron, Alannah Welsh and Georja Davies are all genuine top-10 talents.

Phillips will work with relatively fresh coach Rhyce Shaw, who will be coming into his second season in charge in 2026.

The Suns have already delisted Keely Fullerton, Tayla Gregory, Ella Maurer, Taya Oliver, Wallis Randell and Ella Smith, while out-of-favour ruck Lauren Bella is exploring her options.