Craig Cameron will lead the football department at Gold Coast, with Kall Burns promoted to list manager

Craig Cameron speaks to media on day one of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

CRAIG Cameron has been appointed Gold Coast GM of Football, while Suns national recruiting manager Kall Burns – the longest-serving staff member at the club – is set to be promoted to list manager ahead of 2026.

The Suns have been restructuring the football department since Wayne Campbell returned to New South Wales at the end of the season for a role closer to family running the Sydney Swans' academy.

Cameron stepped up in an interim capacity during the trade period and has now been installed as GM in a similar role to Sam Power at the Western Bulldogs, Jason McCartney at Greater Western Sydney and Andrew Mackie at Geelong.

Unlike all other non-Victorian list bosses, Cameron has been living on the Gold Coast and working from the Suns' headquarters in Carrara in recent years.

Cameron arrived at Gold Coast at the end of 2017, replacing Scott Clayton after being poached from Greater Western Sydney, following 18 months in the role at the Giants.

Before working for both expansion sides, Cameron spent five years as Richmond's head of football when Damien Hardwick first arrived at Punt Road, following 11 years as Melbourne's recruiting manager.

Learn More 28:06

Cameron will remain involved in list management but will now lead the football department at the Suns, focusing on football operations and travelling with the team across the season.

Burns started at the club as a volunteer ahead of the inaugural season in 2011, moving up from Melbourne to join the expansion club before progressing from sports science to GPS analyst to the recruitment department.

Kall Burns during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium on October 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Weeks after Cameron joined the Suns, Burns was promoted to national recruiting manager at the start of 2018, following Dom Ambrogio's move to Brisbane.

Clubs have come for Burns across recent years, but his 16th season at Gold Coast will be his first as list boss.

Gold Coast explored a move for Danny Daly, but the highly rated Brisbane GM chose to remain at the Lions rather than moving down the highway to reunite with Hardwick at the Suns.