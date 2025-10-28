IT WAS the most memorable game of the season – and for good reason.
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired St Kilda to a miraculous win over Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 20.
And it meant that for the sixth straight season, an AFL game was decided with a goal after the siren.
For the first time since 2022, Essendon wasn't on the receiving end as Wanganeen-Milera produced a finish for the ages against the Demons.
It was the fourth time the Saints have won a game with a goal after the siren, and first since Barry Hall against Hawthorn in 2001.
With eight, Geelong tops the list for the most such wins, while Greater Western Sydney is yet to claim one.
There was one missed opportunity in 2025.
Breaking the record for most consecutive games played with 245, Jack Crisp missed a shot after the siren for Collingwood against Geelong in round eight as the Pies fell to a three-point loss.
Most goals to win after the siren
8 – Geelong
6 – Sydney/South Melbourne
5 – Richmond
4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda
3 – Gold Coast, Hawthorn, West Coast
2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs/Footscray
1 – Essendon, Melbourne
0 – Greater Western Sydney
Most recent win
Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022
Most recent loss
Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003
Most recent win
Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021
Most recent loss
Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005
Most recent win
Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020
Most recent loss
Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020
Most recent win
Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022
Most recent loss
Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021
Most recent win
Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913
Most recent loss
Mac Andrew v Gold Coast, round 22, 2024
Most recent win
David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017
Most recent loss
Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020
Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021
Most recent loss
Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021
Most recent win
Mac Andrew v Essendon, round 22, 2024
Most recent loss
Nil
Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren
Most recent win
Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001
Most recent loss
Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012
Most recent win
Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021
Most recent loss
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v St Kilda, round 20, 2025
Most recent win
Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987
Most recent loss
Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013
Most recent win
Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023
Most recent loss
Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022
Most recent win
Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016
Most recent loss
Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022
Most recent win
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v Melbourne, round 20, 2025
Most recent loss
Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005
Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017
Most recent loss
Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016
Most recent win
Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018
Most recent loss
Nil
Most recent win
Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976
Most recent loss
Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021