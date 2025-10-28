Jack Newnes, Nasiah Wangeen-Milera and Mac Andrew. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS the most memorable game of the season – and for good reason.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired St Kilda to a miraculous win over Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 20.

And it meant that for the sixth straight season, an AFL game was decided with a goal after the siren.

For the first time since 2022, Essendon wasn't on the receiving end as Wanganeen-Milera produced a finish for the ages against the Demons.

It was the fourth time the Saints have won a game with a goal after the siren, and first since Barry Hall against Hawthorn in 2001.

With eight, Geelong tops the list for the most such wins, while Greater Western Sydney is yet to claim one.

42:15

Every matchwinning goal after the siren in the AFL era, 1990-2025

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is now the 36th player since 1990 to win a game in the most dramatic fashion

There was one missed opportunity in 2025.

Breaking the record for most consecutive games played with 245, Jack Crisp missed a shot after the siren for Collingwood against Geelong in round eight as the Pies fell to a three-point loss.

Jack Crisp is consoled by teammates after the R8 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals to win after the siren

8 – Geelong
6 – Sydney/South Melbourne
5 – Richmond
4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda
3 – Gold Coast, Hawthorn, West Coast
2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs/Footscray
1 – Essendon, Melbourne
0 – Greater Western Sydney

Most recent win
Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent loss
Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003

01:01

Dawson's bender wins it for the Crows

Jordan Dawson stepped up to the plate and slotted through this incredible set shot to give his side their first win of the season

Most recent win
Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021

Most recent loss
Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005

00:33

Lions come running after snatching victory after the final siren

Zac Bailey kicks a set shot after the siren to give Brisbane a one-point win

Most recent win
Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020

Most recent loss
Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020

00:56

Jaw-dropping shot after siren seals Carlton win

Blues recruit Jack Newnes couldn't have struck the footy any more sweetly to give his side the victory

Most recent win
Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022

Most recent loss
Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021

00:57

Elliott's incredible match-winner after siren stuns 'G

Jamie Elliott converts an unbelievable kick after the final siren to snatch another stunning victory for the Pies

Most recent win
Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913

Most recent loss
Mac Andrew v Gold Coast, round 22, 2024

Mac Andrew celebrates after the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win
David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017

Most recent loss
Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020

00:00

Mundy sinks Tigers after the siren

Fremantle's David Mundy marks with seconds remaining and drills the match-winner after the siren

Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021

Most recent loss
Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021

01:31

Absolute scenes as Rohan wins it after siren

Watch the incredible moment Gary Rohan wins the game for Geelong after the siren

Most recent win
Mac Andrew v Essendon, round 22, 2024

Most recent loss
Nil

04:45

Last two mins: Big Mac delivers in after-the-siren thriller

Watch the epic final moments as Gold Coast overran Essendon

Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren

Most recent win
Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001

Most recent loss
Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012

03:59

Last Two Mins: Haw v Carl, 2001 - Dixon's elation after the siren

Ben Dixon with a strong mark and one of the more iconic goals in recent memory at the MCG in Round 17, 2001

Most recent win
Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021

Most recent loss
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v St Kilda, round 20, 2025

02:03

Incredible scenes as Gawn wins it after siren

Max Gawn snatches the minor premiership for the Demons in the most amazing circumstances

Most recent win
Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987

Most recent loss
Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013

Alastair Clarkson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Footscray in round 22, 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win
Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023

Most recent loss
Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022

01:30

Houston's extraordinary heave wins it after siren

Dan Houston takes on the responsibility and delivers the match-winning goal at the death in remarkable fashion

Most recent win
Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016

Most recent loss
Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022

00:00

The sealer: Lloyd ends Tiger misery after siren

Sam Lioyd lives every kids dream and kicks the match-winning goal after the siren to defeat the Swans

Most recent win
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v Melbourne, round 20, 2025

Most recent loss
Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005

05:08

Last two mins: Nasiah's epic moments steal staggering comeback win

Enjoy the thrilling final two minutes of St Kilda's clash with Melbourne in round 20

Most recent win
Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017

Most recent loss
Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016

03:56

Watch the last two minutes: Syd v Ess

An incredible finish at the SCG

Most recent win
Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018

Most recent loss
Nil

01:30

McGovern nails the winning goal

Jeremy McGovern marks then kicks the goal to hand West Coast the win

Most recent win
Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976

Most recent loss
Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021

Gary Rohan celebrates following his after-the-siren goal during the round 14 clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on June 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos