Check out the last time your club won, and lost, with a goal after the siren

Jack Newnes, Nasiah Wangeen-Milera and Mac Andrew. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS the most memorable game of the season – and for good reason.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired St Kilda to a miraculous win over Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 20.

And it meant that for the sixth straight season, an AFL game was decided with a goal after the siren.

For the first time since 2022, Essendon wasn't on the receiving end as Wanganeen-Milera produced a finish for the ages against the Demons.

It was the fourth time the Saints have won a game with a goal after the siren, and first since Barry Hall against Hawthorn in 2001.

With eight, Geelong tops the list for the most such wins, while Greater Western Sydney is yet to claim one.

There was one missed opportunity in 2025.

Breaking the record for most consecutive games played with 245, Jack Crisp missed a shot after the siren for Collingwood against Geelong in round eight as the Pies fell to a three-point loss.

Jack Crisp is consoled by teammates after the R8 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals to win after the siren

8 – Geelong

6 – Sydney/South Melbourne

5 – Richmond

4 – Carlton, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda

3 – Gold Coast, Hawthorn, West Coast

2 – Adelaide, Brisbane, Collingwood, Western Bulldogs/Footscray

1 – Essendon, Melbourne

0 – Greater Western Sydney

Most recent win

Jordan Dawson v Port Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent loss

Chris Tarrant v Collingwood, round 7, 2003

Most recent win

Zac Bailey v Collingwood, round 3, 2021

Most recent loss

Barry Hall v Sydney, round 3, 2005

Most recent win

Jack Newnes v Fremantle, round 12, 2020

Most recent loss

Robbie Gray v Port Adelaide, round 7, 2020

Most recent win

Jamie Elliott v Essendon, round 19, 2022

Most recent loss

Zac Bailey v Brisbane, round 3, 2021

Most recent win

Jimmy Gordon v University, round 16, 1913

Most recent loss

Mac Andrew v Gold Coast, round 22, 2024

Mac Andrew celebrates after the R22 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

David Mundy v Richmond, round 8, 2017

Most recent loss

Jack Newnes v Carlton, round 12, 2020

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Western Bulldogs, round 14, 2021

Most recent loss

Max Gawn v Melbourne, round 23, 2021

Most recent win

Mac Andrew v Essendon, round 22, 2024

Most recent loss

Nil

Yet to have a game decided by a goal after the siren

Most recent win

Ben Dixon v Carlton, round 17, 2001

Most recent loss

Tom Hawkins v Geelong, round 19, 2012

Most recent win

Max Gawn v Geelong, round 23, 2021

Most recent loss

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v St Kilda, round 20, 2025

Most recent win

Alastair Clarkson v Melbourne, round 15, 1987

Most recent loss

Nic Naitanui v West Coast, round 8, 2013

Alastair Clarkson in action during North Melbourne's clash against Footscray in round 22, 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Most recent win

Dan Houston v Essendon, round 16, 2023

Most recent loss

Jordan Dawson v Adelaide, round 3, 2022

Most recent win

Sam Lloyd v Sydney, round 8, 2016

Most recent loss

Noah Anderson v Gold Coast, round 17, 2022

Most recent win

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera v Melbourne, round 20, 2025

Most recent loss

Justin Longmuir v Fremantle, round 21, 2005

Most recent win

Gary Rohan v Essendon, round 14, 2017

Most recent loss

Sam Lloyd v Richmond, round 8, 2016

Most recent win

Jeremy McGovern v Port Adelaide, round 21, 2018

Most recent loss

Nil

Most recent win

Alan Stoneham v Fitzroy, round 21, 1976

Most recent loss

Gary Rohan v Geelong, round 14, 2021