Swans young gun Zippy Fish was disappointed to see Scott Gowans exit as coach

Zippy Fish handballs during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NEWLY crowned Telstra AFLW Rising Star Zippy Fish says she was disappointed to see Swans head coach Scott Gowans depart the club.

The teenage sensation, who attended her first AFLW Awards on Monday night, spoke with Tagged co-hosts Jordyn Allen and Emma O'Driscoll about the changes at Sydney.

"He (Gowans) was a good person and good to chat to," Fish said on Tagged.

"So yeah, a bit devastating to see him go, but he called his time and he was ready to step down."

Though a successor hasn't been named, Fish is excited to work with her new leader as well as with new Swans CEO Matthew Pavlich.

"Obviously, we've had a new CEO change as well, 'Pav'," Fish said.

Learn More 25:24

"But yeah, looking forward to meeting the new coach and hopefully he'll be able to get the girls and bring us on to next year."

Fish was presented with the Rising Star at the end-of-season event, attending with her teammates and her partner.

"It was pretty good. I was on the table with the Swans girls, obviously. It was a very good experience," she said.

The 19-year-old said the Swans had an up and down season, starting with four straight wins before losing six of their final eight games.

Zippy Fish poses for a photo after being presented with the 2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star Award on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A loss to Essendon in the final home and away round knocked the Swans out of finals contention, eventually finishing ninth on the ladder.

"Obviously I'd rather be playing finals than winning these awards, but yeah, it was, we were on a high and then we hit a low and just kept going. I hate losing," Fish said.

"We kind of just went back to training each week and had a look at what we did wrong and what we could do better next week.

"And we were just that bit close each week after. Obviously not against North, but every other game that we played, we were so close."

Zippy Fish during the Round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fish plans to head back to Western Australia for the break in between seasons, returning to Newman, a town 12 hours north of Perth where she grew up with her family.

The talented youngster is currently studying to be a sports teacher.