Ash Riddell says North Melbourne's preliminary final win against Melbourne holds it in good stead for the NAB AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane

Ash Riddell and Taylah Gatt at North Melbourne AFLW training on Tuesday, November 25. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne, like Ash Riddell's votes, are far from perfect heading into the NAB AFLW Grand Final against arch rival Brisbane.

The reigning premiers will play their third successive premiership decider against the Lions on the back of a record 26-game winning streak that goes back to early last season.

Riddell added to the Roos' 2025 accolades when she won the league's best-and-fairest award for the first time on Monday night, despite two games in which the prolific midfielder failed to poll a vote despite breaking her own AFLW disposals record.

But North's incredible season came close to coming unstuck in last weekend's preliminary final, when Melbourne jumped the Kangaroos with the opening three goals.

The Kangaroos held their nerve and won by 10 points, with Riddell saying they learned plenty from the scare.

"We saw on the weekend, by no means we're perfect and we know that finals football is often imperfect," she said.

"It's probably a testament to the group and Jas Garner's leadership – we were so calm. I don't think I was really stressed at all.

'"We have so much faith in our system, that things will eventually go in our favour.

"The ability of this side ... rather than waiting for 'Crock' (coach Darren Crocker) to say something at quarter-time, we nabbed it back within that quarter just by adjusting a few things and playing a little bit more to our identity."

North Melbourne players celebrate victory over Melbourne in the 2025 AFLW preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Riddell said she felt more nervous ahead of preliminary finals than before grand finals, because so much more is uncertain.

"I feel a lot more confident, now that we're here. But definitely, Melbourne tested us and we have to be on our absolute A-game (against Brisbane)," Riddell said.

Riddell was a popular best-and-fairest winner, delighting the audience in her acceptance speech when she torched her husband Vinnie, also North's fitness coach.

"He's loving the attention. All the girls were chatting him up today," she said.

"'Crock' gets sick of him and tells him to stay in his lane. It's good fun."

Riddell also knew from previous counts that the voting can be imperfect, so she was unfazed when such prolific games did not attract the umpires' attention.

"All the rounds I thought I didn't poll in, I polled in. Then the rounds I thought I would poll in, I got nothing," she said.

"We've probably known from previous years, when Jas Garner's been the hot favourite and hasn't polled according to plan, that these sorts of things happen.

"It's a good laugh, we take the mickey out of it.

"Obviously we have a Grand Final on the weekend, that's the No.1 priority. We take it with a grain of salt."

For all her AFLW ability, Riddell is a low-key individual and she felt "very uncomfortable" being in the spotlight.

"It's certainly not my domain. We obviously have bigger fish to fry this week," she said.

Riddell also paid tribute to Garner, her midfield partner in crime, who finished equal-fifth in the voting and is yet to win the best-and-fairest medal.

"She's an absolute superstar and the best player in the comp. I know I'm biased, running alongside her every week, but hopefully she'll get a chance to hold up one of these (medals) at some stage," Riddell said.