Eilish Sheerin's versatility and competitive edge have made her a crucial piece in North Melbourne's quest for back-to-back flags

Eilish Sheerin during the AFLW R3 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on August 31, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

EILISH Sheerin sent shockwaves through the AFLW when she requested a trade to North Melbourne at the end of 2024.

The athletic utility spent three seasons at Richmond where she was one of the Tigers' best players, twice earning All-Australian honours and finishing runner-up in the club's best and fairest on two occasions.

Sheerin's trade to Arden Street provided the reigning premier with even greater depth, adding to a list already jam-packed with talent. But it wasn't clear-cut where the 33-year-old would fit in the competition's best team.

Sheerin played an array of positions during her time at Richmond to meet the Tigers' need for strength and athleticism. Those same traits have shone through in her first year at North, where coach Darren Crocker has nicknamed her 'Ms Fix-It'.

"She just brings great versatility to us," Crocker said following North Melbourne's round seven win over Essendon, where Sheerin played arguably her best game for her new club.

"But I think her versatility is on the back of just what a competitor she is.

"She brings great intent and plays with a real robust approach to things. So we've loved having Eilish become part of our team."

Erika O'Shea, Eilish Sheerin, Ella Slocombe and Taylah Gatt look on during North Melbourne's official team photo day on July 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sheerin has played nine games in 2025, averaging 18 disposals a game.

The only blemish was a hamstring injury in the pre-game warm up against Sydney in round eight which sidelined her for six matches.

But the injury came at the perfect time to allow the gutsy ball-winner to return to the line-up for Saturday's preliminary final against Melbourne.

Sheerin spoke after the Kangaroos' 10-point win over the Demons on the challenges of her injury.

"I think I've sort of learned to back the people around me," she said.

"For me it's about being present. So it's not thinking about two, three weeks ahead. It's really about focusing on the next session.

"The great thing about playing for North Melbourne is we've got such a strong list. I just need to worry about being the best player I can. Otherwise, you know what? I'm not going to get picked.

"So I just focus on going out, doing that session, doing the rehab, following the program and don't get too caught up in what could happen."

Eilish Sheerin (left) and Alice O'Loughlin celebrate after North Melbourne's win over Melbourne in the preliminary final at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

This weekend Sheerin plays in her first Grand Final and will be one of just a handful of new faces on the day as the Lions and Roos go head to head in the decider for a third straight season.

"It probably hasn't sunk in yet ... it's pretty exciting," Sheerin said.

"I guess it's what everyone plays for. We all come to try and make a Grand Final and play in those big games, in those big moments.

"So I guess just process this and spend the week enjoying it, letting that kind of sink in and set ourselves to go again.

"It's a huge testament to the program, not just the girls who step out on the field, not just the girls, you know, in the 21 and in the squad.

"It's everyone who comes to work for our program. Everyone plays their role and I think we can sit back and really appreciate what they've been able to achieve.

"It's setting the standard in this competition and yeah, it's great. So we just have to go out and, you know, do that proud."