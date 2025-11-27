Darren Crocker becomes the second dual winner of the AFLCA Coach of the Year award

Darren Crocker speaks to Libby Birch ahead of the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach Darren Crocker has been named coach of the year by his peers for a second straight year as his Kangaroos eye a historic NAB AFLW Grand Final victory on Saturday night.

Crocker has become the first back-to-back winner of the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year, where the 18 AFLW coaches give votes on a 3-2-1 basis.

Crocker picked up 37 votes, with Brisbane's Craig Starcevich (26 votes) and Carlton's Mathew Buck (21) rounding out the top three.

Voting is based on a coach's team's performance up until the preliminary finals, available resources, player talent and team management.

Crocker is the second multiple winner of the award, with Starcevich having taken the title three times.

Crocker's side is currently riding a record-breaking 26-game winning streak and will be aiming for a second consecutive premiership this weekend, which would be a first in the AFLW.

Darren Crocker and Emma Kearney celebrate North Melbourne's win in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm the recipient and the award has my name on it but it's a credit to all the great work that is done by our whole program, from the staff to all the players, it's a testament to our entire program," Crocker said.

"I'd also like to thank all the other coaches and the AFL Coaches Association for voting for me for the award."

AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year

2025 - Darren Crocker (North Melbourne)

2024 - Darren Crocker (North Melbourne)

2023 - Craig Starcevich (Brisbane)

2023 - Scott Gowans (Sydney)

2022 (S7) - Craig Starcevich (Brisbane)

2022 - Mick Stinear (Melbourne)

2021 - Craig Starcevich (Brisbane)

2020 - Trent Cooper (Fremantle)

2019 - Daniel Harford (Carlton)