Either Kate Lutkins or Nicole Bresnehan will be handing over the AFLW Premiership Cup on Saturday night

Nicole Bresnehan and Kate Lutkins. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne foundation player Nicole Bresnehan and Brisbane premiership great Kate Lutkins have been announced as the NAB AFLW Grand Final premiership cup presenters for 2025.

Bresnehan will present the trophy should the Kangaroos make it back-to-back triumphs, while Lutkins will take on the honour if the Lions can claim their third flag.

An inaugural Roo, Bresnehan is one of the hard luck stories of the Grand Final after tearing her ACL at training earlier in the season.

She was a key member of the Kangaroos' 2024 premiership side, playing every game of their inaugural flag campaign, and was elevated to the club's leadership group ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicole Bresnehan and Jasmine Garner pose with the premiership cup after North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the AFLW Grand Final match at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Despite her season ending early, 'Flash' (Bresnehan) has been an incredible support for the playing group, taking a spot on the bench on match days with her natural sense of leadership, calmness, and ability to see the game at a high level," North Melbourne CEO Jen Watt said.

"Our players look to Flash for support and guidance and she has turned her misfortune into a not-so-secret weapon for our team.

"Her selflessness and team-first attitude epitomise what our club is all about, and it'll be an absolute honour to see Flash present the cup to her teammates should we be successful on Saturday night."

Meanwhile, Lutkins has been handed the honour of presenting the cup should Brisbane salute for the second time in three years.

The inaugural Lion, who retired at the end of the 2024 season, won the Grand Final best on ground medal in Brisbane's 2021 premiership triumph.

"Kate has been one of the best to pull on a Lions guernsey and we see this as a great way to acknowledge her contribution to the game," Brisbane women's footy boss Breeanna Brock said

"Kate was an integral part of what we've built at this club from an AFLW point of view and to have her present the cup to Craig (Starcevich) and Bre (Koenen) who have both been here for the whole journey would be a special moment for this footy club."

Lion Kate Lutkins shows off her two medals. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Lutkins said she was thrilled to accept the honour.

"I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to be asked to present the cup to Brisbane if they win the Grand Final on Saturday," she said.

"I think it will be one of my proudest football moments handing that cup to Bre and Craig should they win on Saturday."