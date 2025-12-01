Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is set to be traded after just two years at Western Bulldogs

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during the round eight AFLW match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A GREAT weekend has gotten even better for AFLW powerhouse North Melbourne, with former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner officially nominating the Kangaroos as her preferred new home.

Brisbane had also been in the running for the 2023 draft's top pick, but the beaten Grand Finalists were informed on Monday morning that Weston-Turner had a preference to get to the back-to-back premiers during this week's Trade Period.

Weston-Turner was a surprise guest at North Melbourne's premiership afterparty on Saturday night, giving rivals an insight into which way she was leaning, having also made her trade request official with her current club the Western Bulldogs.

The news follows the Kangaroos completing the perfect season on Saturday night, going 15-0 and extending their winning streak to 27 straight matches across the past two seasons with their 40-point Grand Final win over the Lions.

Weston-Turner will leave the Bulldogs just two seasons after arriving as the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft, having played eight matches during her time at the club but only one in a frustrating 2025 campaign.

Brisbane and Hawthorn had been among the sides to have registered an interest in Weston-Turner upon her deciding to leave the Bulldogs, though North Melbourne had long been viewed as the frontrunners to secure her signature.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It will be the third successive off-season where the Kangas have made a blockbuster trade, luring dual All-Australian Eilish Sheerin from the Tigers last year in a move that culminated in the midfielder winning the best-on-ground medal on Saturday night.

North Melbourne had previously secured a deal for the now-four-time premiership defender Libby Birch in 2023, with the club currently in possession of picks No.19, 37, 55, 73 and a full suite of future selections to deal for Weston-Turner.

The AFLW Trade Period runs from Thursday 4 December to Wednesday 10 December.